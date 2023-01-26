NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022.

"Thanks to the outstanding efforts of JetBlue's crewmembers, we closed the year with strong fourth quarter performance, driving the highest full-year revenue result in our history, and solid cost execution as we hit our full-year cost target. We believe we're well positioned to further build on that success in 2023, with a disciplined plan to continue strengthening our foundations - both operationally and financially," said Robin Hayes, JetBlue's Chief Executive Officer.

"We expect to gain further momentum in the business in 2023 with solid revenue performance throughout the year as we execute on our commercial initiatives and maintain a strong focus on cost control. Together, we expect these efforts to deliver margins approaching pre-pandemic levels as we move through the year, as we continue on a path to drive sustainable long-term earnings expansion and create long-term value for all stakeholders."

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) of $24 million or $0.07 per share. Excluding one-time items, adjusted net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 of $72 million (1) or $0.22 per share.

or $0.22 per share. Fourth quarter of 2022 capacity increased by 2.4% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

Operating revenue of $2.4 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022, the highest fourth quarter operating revenue in company history.

Revenue per available seat mile (RASM) increased 16.1% for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, despite a negative impact from Hurricane Nicole.

Operating expenses per available seat mile (CASM) for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased 28.4% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

Operating expense per available seat mile, excluding fuel and related taxes, other non-airline operating expenses, and special items (CASM ex-Fuel) (1) for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased 9.9% (1) compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, resulting in industry leading unit cost performance.

for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased 9.9% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, resulting in industry leading unit cost performance. Fuel price in the fourth quarter of 2022 of $3.70 per gallon, including hedges.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

$1.6 billion in unrestricted cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments, and long-term marketable securities at quarter-end (excluding our $600 million undrawn revolving credit facility).

Maintained an adjusted debt to capital ratio of 52% (1) as of December 31, 2022.

as of December 31, 2022. Paid approximately $114 million in debt and finance lease obligations during the fourth quarter of 2022.

2022 Key Highlights

Returned to profitability in the second half of 2022 with revenue growth at record levels, combined with an acute focus on maintaining an optimal low-cost structure.

Delivered an excellent operation in the fourth quarter, including an industry-leading completion factor of 98.2% in December. This was despite the impact of Hurricane Nicole and Winter Storm Elliott.

Added flights in New York and Boston as the Northeast Alliance (NEA) continues to bring low fares and great service to more communities, and boost competition in the region.

Continued ramping up our transatlantic franchise to five daily flights between the Northeast and London, and announced new service to Paris.

Became the anchor tenant at Orlando International Airport's new Terminal C, moved operations at LaGuardia Airport into the new, world-class Terminal B, and signed an agreement to become a minority investor in John F. Kennedy International Airport's Terminal 6.

Introduced the new TrueBlue® loyalty program, bringing added value and new perks to a broad set of customers.

Continued to lead the industry in sustainability. Announced our validated science-based emissions reduction target, with a plan that would effectively reduce our per-seat emissions in half by 2035 from 2019 levels. Also announced a new agreement with Fidelis New Energy to supply 92 million gallons of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) over a five-year term with a target start date of 2025, bringing meaningful progress toward our goal to convert 10% of our jet fuel to SAF by 2030.

Recognized by "The Points Guy" with an Editors' Choice Award for Best Economy Class in the world and by "Business Traveler USA" as Best Budget Airline.

Outlook

"As we kick off 2023, we're pleased to see the demand environment remain solid into the seasonally trough period of the year," said Joanna Geraghty, JetBlue's President and Chief Operating Officer.

"We're excited to continue building on last year's record performance as we look at another strong year of revenue growth, underpinned by multiple network and commercial initiatives, including strong earnings accretion from the NEA as our markets mature. We also continue to make progress on our multi-year path to grow our loyalty revenue stream as a percentage of our total revenue base and close the gap to best in class loyalty performance."

First Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Outlook Estimated 1Q 2023 Estimated FY 2023 Available Seat Miles (ASMs) Year-Over-Year 5.5% - 8.5% 5.5% - 8.5% Revenue Year-Over-Year 28% - 32% High Single Digits to Low Double Digits CASM Ex-Fuel(2) (Non-GAAP) Year-Over-Year 2% - 4% 1.5% - 4.5% Estimated Fuel Price per Gallon(3) $3.20 - $3.35(4) $2.95 - $3.15 Interest Expense $40 - $50 million $200 - $210 million Adjusted (Loss)/Earnings per Share ($0.45) - ($0.35) $0.70 - $1.00

"We're confident that we're on a path to materially improve our financial performance throughout the remainder of 2023 and deliver a full-year adjusted profit with margins approaching pre-pandemic levels. As we progress through the year, we expect to generate strong margins with the combination of solid revenue momentum and continued progress on our structural cost program," said Ursula Hurley, JetBlue's Chief Financial Officer.

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure; Note A provides a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures used in this release and explains the reasons management believes that presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors regarding JetBlue's financial condition and results of operations. (2) With respect to JetBlue's CASM ex-fuel guidance, JetBlue is unable to provide a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure to GAAP because the excluded items have not yet occurred and cannot be reasonably predicted. The reconciling information that is unavailable would include a forward-looking range of financial performance measures beyond our control, such as fuel costs, which are subject to many economic and political factors. Accordingly, a reconciliation to CASM is not available without unreasonable effort. In addition, this includes an impact from a new ALPA agreement worth approximately 1% point to the first quarter of 2023 and 3% points to the full year 2023. (3) Includes fuel taxes and hedges. (4) JetBlue utilizes the forward Brent crude curve and the forward Brent crude to jet crack spread to calculate the unhedged portion of its prompt quarter. As of January 13, 2023, the forward Brent crude per barrel price was $85 and the crack spread averaged $41 per barrel for the first quarter of 2023.

JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 Percent Change 2022 2021 Percent Change OPERATING REVENUES Passenger $ 2,267 $ 1,695 33.7 $ 8,586 $ 5,609 53.1 Other 148 139 6.7 572 428 33.5 Total operating revenues 2,415 1,834 31.7 9,158 6,037 51.7 OPERATING EXPENSES Aircraft fuel and related taxes 800 463 72.8 3,105 1,436 116.3 Salaries, wages and benefits 689 640 7.5 2,747 2,358 16.5 Landing fees and other rents 132 157 (15.8 ) 544 628 (13.3 ) Depreciation and amortization 150 142 5.7 585 540 8.4 Aircraft rent 31 24 30.8 114 99 15.0 Sales and marketing 73 54 35.9 289 183 57.7 Maintenance, materials and repairs 98 153 (35.7 ) 591 626 (5.7 ) Other operating expenses 342 312 9.7 1,368 1,080 26.7 Special items 57 8 575.4 113 (833 ) NM Total operating expenses 2,372 1,953 21.5 9,456 6,117 54.6 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 43 (119 ) NM (298 ) (80 ) 272.4 Operating margin 1.8 % (6.5 ) % 8.3 pts. (3.3 ) % (1.3 ) % (2.0 ) pts. OTHER (EXPENSE) INCOME Interest expense (45 ) (39 ) 15.8 (166 ) (192 ) (13.8 ) Interest Income 15 6 171.6 39 17 125.8 (Loss) Gain on investments, net (5 ) (10 ) (47.2 ) (9 ) 47 NM Other (1 ) (1 ) 124.0 (3 ) (55 ) (95.5 ) Total other (expense) (36 ) (44 ) (16.8 ) (139 ) (183 ) (24.1 ) INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 7 (163 ) NM (437 ) (263 ) 66.2 Pre-tax margin 0.3 % (8.9 ) % 9.2 pts. (4.8 ) % (4.4 ) % (0.4 ) pts. Income tax (benefit) (17 ) (34 ) (49.5 ) (75 ) (81 ) (7.0 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 24 $ (129 ) NM $ (362 ) $ (182 ) 98.5 EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE: Basic $ 0.07 $ (0.40 ) $ (1.12 ) $ (0.57 ) Diluted $ 0.07 $ (0.40 ) $ (1.12 ) $ (0.57 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 326.4 319.6 323.6 318.0 Diluted 327.8 319.6 323.6 318.0

JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION COMPARATIVE OPERATING STATISTICS (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 Percent Change 2022 2021 Percent Change Revenue passengers (thousands) 10,486 8,617 21.7 39,562 30,094 31.5 Revenue passenger miles (RPMs) (millions) 13,695 11,628 17.8 52,552 41,152 27.7 Available seat miles (ASMs) (millions) 16,470 15,211 8.3 64,475 54,113 19.1 Load factor 83.2 % 76.4 % 6.8 pts. 81.5 % 76.0 % 5.5 pts. Aircraft utilization (hours per day) 10.2 9.5 7.9 10.1 8.5 18.8 Average fare $ 216.20 $ 196.76 9.9 $ 217.03 $ 186.39 16.4 Yield per passenger mile (cents) 16.55 14.58 13.5 16.34 13.63 19.9 Passenger revenue per ASM (cents) 13.76 11.15 23.5 13.32 10.37 28.5 Revenue per ASM (cents) 14.66 12.06 21.6 14.20 11.16 27.3 Operating expense per ASM (cents) 14.40 12.84 12.1 14.67 11.30 29.7 Operating expense per ASM, excluding fuel (cents)(1) 9.13 9.66 (5.5 ) 9.59 10.11 (5.2 ) Departures 86,046 76,165 13.0 332,699 264,385 25.8 Average stage length (miles) 1,109 1,253 (11.5 ) 1,213 1,283 (5.5 ) Average number of operating aircraft during period 288.0 280.6 2.6 284.8 273.0 4.3 Average fuel cost per gallon, including fuel taxes $ 3.70 $ 2.37 56.3 $ 3.69 $ 2.06 79.1 Fuel gallons consumed (millions) 216 195 10.5 842 696 21.0 Average number of full-time equivalent crewmembers 20,016 18,345 9.1 20,075 16,693 20.3 (1) Refer to Note A at the end of our Earnings Release for more information on this non-GAAP financial measure. Operating expense per available seat mile, excluding fuel and related taxes, other non-airline operating expenses, and special items (CASM ex-Fuel).

JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORPORATION SELECTED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA (in millions) December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 (unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,042 $ 2,018 Total investment securities 522 863 Total assets 13,045 13,642 Total debt 3,647 4,006 Stockholders' equity 3,563 3,849

Note A - Non-GAAP Financial Measures

JetBlue uses non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures are financial measures that are derived from the consolidated financial statements, but that are not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide a meaningful comparison of our results to others in the airline industry and our prior year results. Investors should consider these non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, our financial performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further, our non-GAAP information may be different from the non-GAAP information provided by other companies. The information below provides an explanation of each non-GAAP financial measure and shows a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Operating expense per available seat mile, excluding fuel and related taxes, other non-airline operating expenses, and special items (CASM Ex-Fuel)

Operating expenses per available seat mile, or CASM, is a common metric used in the airline industry. We exclude aircraft fuel and related taxes, operating expenses related to other non-airline businesses, such as JetBlue Technology Ventures and JetBlue Travel Products, and special items from operating expenses to determine CASM ex-fuel, which is a non-GAAP financial measure.

In 2022, special items include costs related to the following: Embraer E190 fleet transition, our acquisition of Spirit Airlines, the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) contract ratification bonus, and the implementation of our Transport Workers Union (TWU) contract.

Special items for 2019 include costs related to our Embraer E190 fleet transition and the implementation of our ALPA collective bargaining agreement.

We believe that CASM ex-fuel is useful for investors because it provides investors the ability to measure financial performance excluding items beyond our control, such as fuel costs, which are subject to many economic and political factors, or not related to the generation of an available seat mile, such as operating expense related to certain non-airline businesses. We believe this non-GAAP measure is more indicative of our ability to manage airline costs and is more comparable to measures reported by other major airlines.

With respect to JetBlue's CASM ex-fuel guidance, JetBlue is unable to provide a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure to GAAP because the excluded items have not yet occurred and cannot be reasonably predicted. The reconciling information that is unavailable would include a forward-looking range of financial performance measures beyond our control, such as fuel costs, which are subject to many economic and political factors. Accordingly, a reconciliation to CASM is not available without unreasonable effort.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING EXPENSE PER ASM, EXCLUDING FUEL ($ in millions, per ASM data in cents) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2019 2022 2019 $ per ASM $ per ASM $ per ASM $ per ASM Total operating expenses $ 2,372 14.40 $ 1,804 11.22 $ 9,456 14.67 $ 7,294 11.43 Less: Aircraft fuel and related taxes 800 4.86 455 2.83 3,105 4.82 1,847 2.89 Other non-airline expenses 11 0.07 12 0.08 55 0.08 46 0.08 Special items 57 0.34 1 - 113 0.18 14 0.02 Operating expenses, excluding fuel $ 1,504 9.13 $ 1,336 8.31 $ 6,183 9.59 $ 5,387 8.44

Operating expense, income (loss) before income taxes, net income (loss) and earnings (loss) per share, excluding special items and (loss) gain on equity investments

Our GAAP results in the applicable periods were impacted by credits and charges that were deemed special items.

In 2022, special items include costs related to the following: Embraer E190 fleet transition, our acquisition of Spirit Airlines, the ALPA ratification bonus, and the implementation of our TWU contract.

Special items for 2019 include costs related to our Embraer E190 fleet transition and the implementation of our pilots' collective bargaining agreement.

Certain gains and losses on our equity investments were also excluded from our 2022 and 2019 GAAP results.

We believe the impact of these items distort our overall trends and that our metrics are more comparable with the presentation of our results excluding the impact of these items. The table below provides a reconciliation of our GAAP reported amounts to the non-GAAP amounts excluding the impact of these items.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING EXPENSE, INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES, NET INCOME (LOSS) AND EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS AND (LOSS) GAIN ON EQUITY INVESTMENTS (in millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2019 2022 2019 Total operating revenues $ 2,415 $ 2,031 $ 9,158 $ 8,094 Total operating expenses $ 2,372 $ 1,804 $ 9,456 $ 7,294 Less: Special items 57 1 113 14 Total operating expenses excluding special items $ 2,315 $ 1,803 $ 9,343 $ 7,280 Operating income (loss) $ 43 $ 227 $ (298 ) $ 800 Add back: Special items 57 1 113 14 Operating income (loss) excluding special items $ 100 $ 228 $ (185 ) $ 814 Operating margin excluding special items 4.1 % 11.2 % (2.0 ) % 10.1 % Income (loss) before income taxes $ 7 $ 220 $ (437 ) $ 768 Add back: Special items 57 1 113 14 Less: (Loss) gain on equity investments (5 ) - (9 ) 15 Income (loss) before income taxes excluding special items and (loss) gain on equity investments $ 69 $ 221 $ (315 ) $ 767 Pre-tax margin excluding special items and (loss) gain on equity investments 2.8 % 10.9 % (3.4 ) % 9.5 % Net income (loss) $ 24 $ 161 $ (362 ) $ 569 Add back: Special items 57 1 113 14 Less: Income tax benefit related to special items 13 - 19 4 Less: (Loss) gain on equity investments (5 ) - (9 ) 15 Less: Income tax benefit (expense) related to (loss) gain on equity investments 1 - 1 (4 ) Net income (loss) excluding special items and (loss) gain equity investments $ 72 $ 162 $ (260 ) $ 568 Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share: Basic $ 0.07 $ 0.56 $ (1.12 ) $ 1.92 Add back: Special items, net of tax 0.14 0.01 0.29 0.04 Less: (Loss) gain on equity investments, net of tax (0.01 ) - (0.03 ) 0.04 Basic excluding special items and (loss) gain on equity investments $ 0.22 $ 0.57 $ (0.80 ) $ 1.92 Diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.56 $ (1.12 ) $ 1.91 Add back: Special items, net of tax 0.14 - 0.29 0.03 Less: (Loss) gain on equity investments, net of tax (0.01 ) - (0.03 ) 0.04 Diluted excluding special items and (loss) gain on equity investments $ 0.22 $ 0.56 $ (0.80 ) $ 1.90

Adjusted debt to capitalization ratio

Adjusted debt to capitalization ratio is a non-GAAP financial metric which we believe is helpful to investors in assessing the company's overall debt profile. Adjusted debt includes aircraft operating lease liabilities, in addition to total debt and finance leases, to present estimated financial obligations. Adjusted capitalization represents total equity plus adjusted debt.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE ADJUSTED DEBT TO CAPITALIZATION RATIO (in millions) (unaudited) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2019 Long-term debt and finance leases $ 3,093 $ 3,651 $ 1,990 Current maturities of long-term debt and finance leases 554 355 344 Operating lease liabilities - aircraft 206 256 183 Adjusted debt $ 3,853 $ 4,262 $ 2,517 Long-term debt and finance leases $ 3,093 $ 3,651 $ 1,990 Current maturities of long-term debt and finance leases 554 355 344 Operating lease liabilities - aircraft 206 256 183 Stockholders' equity 3,563 3,849 4,799 Adjusted capitalization $ 7,416 $ 8,111 $ 7,316 Adjusted debt to capitalization ratio 52 % 53 % 34 %

