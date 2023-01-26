PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--East West Bancorp, Inc. ("East West" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: EWBC), parent company of East West Bank, reported its financial results for the full year and fourth quarter of 2022. Full year 2022 net income was a record $1.1 billion, or $7.92 per diluted share, which grew 30% year-over-year. Fourth quarter 2022 net income was $336.8 million, or $2.37 per diluted share, which grew 56% year-over-year. Total loans reached a record $48.2 billion as of December 31, 2022, up 16% year-over-year, and total deposits grew to a record $56.0 billion, up 5% from a year ago.

"2023 marks the 50th anniversary of East West. I am very proud of the milestones and growth that East West has achieved throughout its history. We have distinguished ourselves with a long, well-established track record of strong financial performance," stated Dominic Ng, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of East West. "For the fourth quarter of 2022, we earned an industry-leading 2.1% return on average assets and 25.0% return on average tangible equity1."

"East West Federal Savings Bank was founded in 1973 with a mission to serve the financial needs of Asian immigrants in Los Angeles, who were overlooked by mainstream banks. As our customers grew and prospered, achieving their personal and business ambitions, so did East West. With over $60 billion in total assets and annual earnings over $1 billion, East West has grown to be the largest independent bank headquartered in Southern California. Our customer base and geographic footprint expanded, along with the breadth and technological sophistication of our lending, deposit, and fee-based products and services. Today, we provide a seamless banking experience for clients on both sides of the Pacific, executing on our vision to be the bridge between the East and the West," continued Ng.

"In celebrating our 50th anniversary, we are honored to be the bank of choice for our customers, and thankful and proud of all our associates for their dedication to our clients and East West. We are positive about 2023 and expect to continue our track record of outstanding profitability, achieved through solid revenue growth and disciplined expense management, while maintaining healthy capital levels. As we start the year, we are pleased to announce a 20% increase in our common stock dividend," concluded Ng.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS Twelve Months Ended Year-over-Year Change ($ in millions, except per share data) December 31, 2022 $ % Total Loans $ 48,228 $ 6,534 16 % Total Deposits 55,968 2,617 5 Total Revenue $ 2,345 $ 527 29 % Adj. Pre-tax, Pre-provision Income2 1,600 454 40 Net Income 1,128 255 29 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 7.92 $ 1.82 30 %

1 Return on average tangible equity is a non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in Table 13.

2 Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income is a non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in Table 12.

BALANCE SHEET

Record Assets - Total assets reached $64.1 billion as of December 31, 2022, an increase of $1.5 billion or 2.5% from $62.6 billion as of September 30, 2022. Year-over-year, total assets grew $3.2 billion or 5.3% from $60.9 billion as of December 31, 2021.



Fourth quarter 2022 average interest-earning assets of $60.4 billion were up $897.5 million, or 1.5% (6.0% annualized), from $59.5 billion in the third quarter of 2022. Quarter-over-quarter, average loan growth of $752.6 million and growth in interest-bearing cash and deposits with banks of $696.7 million was partially offset by decreases in debt securities and assets purchased under resale agreements.



Record Loans - Total loans reached $48.2 billion as of December 31, 2022, an increase of $771.3 million, or 1.6% (6.4% annualized), from $47.5 billion as of September 30, 2022. Year-over-year, total loans grew $6.5 billion, or 15.7%, from $41.7 billion as of December 31, 2021.



Fourth quarter 2022 average loans of $47.6 billion grew $752.6 million, or 1.6% (6.4% annualized), from the third quarter. Average loan growth was well-balanced across all our major loan categories of commercial real estate, commercial & industrial, and residential mortgage.



Record Deposits - Total deposits were $56.0 billion as of December 31, 2022, an increase of $2.1 billion, or 3.9% (15.5% annualized), from $53.9 billion as of September 30, 2022. Year-over-year, deposits grew $2.6 billion, or 4.9%, from $53.4 billion as of December 31, 2021.



Fourth quarter 2022 average deposits of $55.0 billion increased $932.2 million, or 1.7% (6.8% annualized) from the third quarter, driven by growth in time deposits, partially offset by declines in other deposit categories. Growth in time deposits in the fourth quarter reflected a successful branch-based CD campaign. Average noninterest-bearing deposits made up 39% of average total deposits in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with 41% in the third quarter of 2022 and 44% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Strong Capital Levels - As of December 31, 2022, stockholders' equity was $6.0 billion, or $42.46 per common share, up 5.7% quarter-over-quarter, and tangible equity3 per common share was $39.10, up 6.2% from September 30, 2022. As of December 31, 2022, the stockholders' equity to assets ratio was 9.33%, an increase of 28 basis points quarter-over-quarter, and the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio3 was 8.66%, an increase of 31 basis points quarter-over-quarter. The common equity tier 1 ("CET1") capital ratio was 12.7%, and the total risk-based capital ratio was 14.0% as of December 31, 2022; all regulatory capital ratios expanded quarter-over-quarter.



Dividend Increase - The first quarter 2023 common stock dividend was increased by 20%, or eight cents per share. The new quarterly dividend is $0.48 per share, up from $0.40 per share. The new annual dividend is $1.92 per share, compared with $1.60 per share previously.

3 Tangible equity and the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in Table 13.

OPERATING RESULTS

Full Year Earnings - Full year 2022 net income was $1.1 billion, an increase of 29.2% from $873.0 million for the full year 2021. Full year 2022 diluted earnings per share were $7.92, an increase of 29.8% from $6.10 per diluted share for the full year 2021.

Fourth Quarter Earnings - Fourth quarter 2022 net income was $336.8 million, an increase of 14.0% (55.6% annualized) from $295.3 million for the third quarter of 2022, and an increase of 54.6% from $217.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Fourth quarter 2022 diluted earnings per share were $2.37, an increase of 13.9% (55.2% annualized) from $2.08 per diluted share for the third quarter 2022, and an increase of 55.9% from $1.52 per diluted share for the year-ago quarter.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Compared to Third Quarter 2022

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Record net interest income ("NII") totaled $605.5 million, an increase of 9.7% (38.6% annualized) from $551.8 million. Net interest margin ("NIM") of 3.98% expanded 30 basis points from 3.68%.

NII growth and NIM expansion were driven by higher earning asset yields, partially offset by a higher cost of funds.

The average loan yield was 5.59%, up 84 basis points from the third quarter. The average interest-earning asset yield was 5.00%, up 81 basis points from the third quarter. Average loans made up 79% of average interest-earning assets in the fourth quarter of 2022, essentially unchanged from the third quarter of 2022.

The average cost of funds was 1.11%, up 56 basis points from the third quarter. The average cost of deposits was 1.06%, up 55 basis points, and the average cost of interest-bearing deposits was 1.74%, up 88 basis points from the third quarter.

The changes in yields and rates reflected rising benchmark interest rates.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income totaled $64.9 million in the fourth quarter, a decrease of $10.6 million, or 14.1%, from $75.6 million in the third quarter.

Fee income and net gains on sales of loans were $66.0 million, a decrease of $3.1 million, or 4.5% (17.7% annualized), from $69.0 million in the third quarter.

Interest rate contracts ("IRC") and other derivative income was a loss of $0.6 million in the fourth quarter, compared with income of $8.8 million in the third quarter. The quarter-over-quarter decrease of $9.4 million was due to an unfavorable change in the credit valuation adjustment. The mark-to-market on IRC and other derivatives was $(4.6) million in the fourth quarter, compared with $4.8 million in the third quarter. Customer-driven IRC revenue of $4.0 million in the fourth quarter was essentially unchanged from the third quarter.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $257.1 million in the fourth quarter, compared with $216.0 million in the third quarter. Fourth quarter noninterest expense consisted of $192.1 million of adjusted noninterest expense4, $64.6 million in amortization of tax credit and other investments, and $0.4 million in amortization of core deposit intangibles.

Adjusted noninterest expense of $192.1 million decreased $3.5 million, or 1.8% (7.1% annualized), from $195.6 million in the third quarter, largely driven by lower compensation and employee benefits expense.

Amortization of tax credit and other investments totaled $64.6 million in the fourth quarter, compared with $19.9 million in the third quarter. Quarter-over-quarter variability in the amortization of tax credits and other investments partially reflects the impact of investments that close in a given period.

The adjusted efficiency ratio4 was 28.7% in the fourth quarter, compared with 31.2% in the third quarter.

TAX RELATED ITEMS

Full year 2022 income tax expense was $283.6 million, and the effective tax rate was 20.1%, compared with income tax expense of $183.4 million and an effective tax rate of 17.4% for the full year 2021. Fourth quarter 2022 income tax expense was $51.6 million, and the effective tax rate was 13.3%, compared with income tax expense of $89.0 million and an effective tax rate of 23.2% for the third quarter of 2022.

ASSET QUALITY

The asset quality of our loan portfolio continued to be solid and stable, with decreases in both classified and special mention loans, as well as very low nonperforming asset and net charge-off ratios. Provision for credit losses was $25.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared with $27.0 million for the third quarter of 2022.

Criticized loans decreased $9.2 million, or 1.0%, quarter-over-quarter to $896.0 million as of December 31, 2022, down from $905.2 million as of September 30, 2022. Classified loans decreased 1.6% quarter-over-quarter to $427.5 million, and special mention loans decreased 0.5% to $468.5 million.

The criticized loans ratio decreased five basis points quarter-over-quarter to 1.86% of loans held-for-investment ("HFI") as of December 31, 2022, down from 1.91% as of September 30, 2022. The classified loans ratio decreased three basis points quarter-over-quarter to 0.89%, and the special mention loans ratio decreased two basis points to 0.97%.

As of December 31, 2022, nonperforming assets were $99.8 million, or 0.16% of total assets, compared with $97.0 million, or 0.16% of total assets, as of September 30, 2022.

Fourth quarter 2022 net charge-offs were $10.1 million, or annualized 0.08% of average loans HFI, compared with net charge-offs of $6.6 million, or annualized 0.06% of average loans HFI, for the third quarter of 2022.

The allowance for loan losses totaled $595.6 million, or 1.24% of loans HFI, as of December 31, 2022, compared with $582.5 million, or 1.23% of loans HFI, as of September 30, 2022.

4 Adjusted noninterest expense and the adjusted efficiency ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in Table 12.

CAPITAL STRENGTH

Capital levels for East West are strong. The following table presents the regulatory capital metrics as of December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021.

EWBC Risk-Based Capital Ratios ($ in millions) December 31, 2022 (a) September 30, 2022 (a) December 31, 2021 (a) CET1 capital ratio 12.7 % 12.3 % 12.8 % Tier 1 capital ratio 12.7 % 12.3 % 12.8 % Total capital ratio 14.0 % 13.6 % 14.1 % Leverage ratio 9.8 % 9.6 % 9.0 % Risk-Weighted Assets ("RWA") (b) $ 50,087 $ 49,266 $ 43,585

(a) The Company has elected to use the 2020 CECL transition provision in the calculation of its December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021 regulatory capital ratios. The Company's December 31, 2022 regulatory capital ratios and RWA are preliminary. (b) Under regulatory guidelines, on-balance sheet assets and credit equivalent amounts of derivatives and off-balance sheet items are assigned to one of several broad risk categories based on the nature of the obligor, or, if relevant, the guarantor or the nature of any collateral. The aggregate dollar value in each risk category is then multiplied by the risk weight associated with that category. The resulting weighted values from each of the risk categories are aggregated for determining total RWA.

DIVIDEND PAYOUT AND CAPITAL ACTIONS

East West's Board of Directors has declared first quarter 2023 dividends for the Company's common stock. The common stock cash dividend of $0.48 per share is payable on February 21, 2023, to stockholders of record on February 6, 2023. This represents a 20% increase, or eight cents per share, to the quarterly common stock dividend, up from $0.40 per share previously. The new annual dividend is $1.92 per share, compared with $1.60 per share previously.

On March 3, 2020, East West's Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $500 million of East West's common stock, of which $254 million remains available. East West did not repurchase any shares during the fourth quarter of 2022.

EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET ($ and shares in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Table 1 December 31, 2022 % or Basis Point Change December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Qtr-o-Qtr Yr-o-Yr Assets Cash and due from banks $ 534,980 $ 554,260 $ 527,317 (3.5 )% 1.5 % Interest-bearing cash with banks 2,946,804 1,609,093 3,385,618 83.1 (13.0 ) Cash and cash equivalents 3,481,784 2,163,353 3,912,935 60.9 (11.0 ) Interest-bearing deposits with banks 139,021 630,543 736,492 (78.0 ) (81.1 ) Assets purchased under resale agreements ("resale agreements") 792,192 892,986 2,353,503 (11.3 ) (66.3 ) Available-for-sale ("AFS") debt securities (amortized cost of $6,879,225, $6,771,354 and $10,087,179) 6,034,993 5,906,090 9,965,353 2.2 (39.4 ) Held-to-maturity ("HTM") debt securities, at amortized cost (fair value of $2,455,171 and $2,459,135 in 2022) 3,001,868 3,012,667 - (0.4 ) 100.0 Loans held-for-sale ("HFS") 25,644 14,500 635 76.9 NM Loans held-for-investment ('HFI') (net of allowance for loan losses of $595,645, $582,517 and $541,579) 47,606,785 46,859,738 41,152,202 1.6 15.7 Investments in qualified affordable housing partnerships, tax credit and other investments, net 763,256 725,254 628,263 5.2 21.5 Goodwill 465,697 465,697 465,697 - - Operating lease right-of-use assets 103,681 105,411 98,632 (1.6 ) 5.1 Other assets 1,697,229 1,799,822 1,556,989 (5.7 ) 9.0 Total assets $ 64,112,150 $ 62,576,061 $ 60,870,701 2.5 % 5.3 % Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits $ 55,967,849 $ 53,857,362 $ 53,350,532 3.9 % 4.9 % Federal funds purchased - 200,000 - (100.0 ) - FHLB advances - 324,920 249,331 (100.0 ) (100.0 ) Assets sold under repurchase agreements ("repurchase agreements") 300,000 611,785 300,000 (51.0 ) - Long-term debt and finance lease liabilities 152,400 152,610 151,997 (0.1 ) 0.3 Operating lease liabilities 111,931 113,477 105,534 (1.4 ) 6.1 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,595,358 1,655,239 876,089 (3.6 ) 82.1 Total liabilities 58,127,538 56,915,393 55,033,483 2.1 5.6 Stockholders' equity 5,984,612 5,660,668 5,837,218 5.7 2.5 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 64,112,150 $ 62,576,061 $ 60,870,701 2.5 % 5.3 % Book value per common share $ 42.46 $ 40.17 $ 41.13 5.7 % 3.2 % Tangible equity (1) per common share $ 39.10 $ 36.80 $ 37.79 6.2 3.5 Number of common shares at period-end 140,948 140,918 141,908 0.0 (0.7 ) Total stockholders' equity to total assets ratio 9.33 % 9.05 % 9.59 % 28 bps (26 ) bps Tangible equity to tangible assets ratio (1) 8.66 % 8.35 % 8.88 % 31 bps (22 ) bps

NM - Not meaningful. (1) Tangible equity and the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in Table 13.

EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES TOTAL LOANS AND DEPOSITS DETAIL ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Table 2 December 31, 2022 % Change December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Qtr-o-Qtr Yr-o-Yr Loans: Commercial: Commercial and industrial ("C&I") (1) $ 15,711,095 $ 15,625,072 $ 14,150,608 0.6 % 11.0 % Commercial real estate ("CRE"): CRE 13,857,870 13,573,157 12,155,047 2.1 14.0 Multifamily residential 4,573,068 4,559,302 3,675,605 0.3 24.4 Construction and land 638,420 556,894 346,486 14.6 84.3 Total CRE 19,069,358 18,689,353 16,177,138 2.0 17.9 Consumer: Residential mortgage: Single-family residential 11,223,027 10,855,345 9,093,702 3.4 23.4 Home equity lines of credit ("HELOCs") 2,122,655 2,184,924 2,144,821 (2.8 ) (1.0 ) Total residential mortgage 13,345,682 13,040,269 11,238,523 2.3 18.7 Other consumer 76,295 87,561 127,512 (12.9 ) (40.2 ) Total loans HFI (2) 48,202,430 47,442,255 41,693,781 1.6 15.6 Loans HFS 25,644 14,500 635 76.9 NM Total loans (2) 48,228,074 47,456,755 41,694,416 1.6 15.7 Allowance for loan losses (595,645 ) (582,517 ) (541,579 ) 2.3 10.0 Net loans (2) $ 47,632,429 $ 46,874,238 $ 41,152,837 1.6 15.7 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 21,051,090 $ 21,645,394 $ 22,845,464 (2.7 )% (7.9 )% Interest-bearing checking 6,672,165 6,822,343 6,524,721 (2.2 ) 2.3 Money market 12,265,024 12,113,292 13,130,300 1.3 (6.6 ) Savings 2,649,037 2,917,770 2,888,065 (9.2 ) (8.3 ) Time deposits 13,330,533 10,358,563 7,961,982 28.7 67.4 Total deposits $ 55,967,849 $ 53,857,362 $ 53,350,532 3.9 % 4.9 %

NM - Not meaningful. (1) Includes $99.0 million, $110.9 million and $534.2 million of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans as of December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. Excluding PPP loans, total loans were $48.13 billion, $47.35 billion and $41.16 billion as of December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. (2) Includes $(70.4) million, $(60.3) million and $(50.7) million of net deferred loan fees and net unamortized premiums as of December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME ($ and shares in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Table 3 Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 % Change December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Qtr-o-Qtr Yr-o-Yr Interest and dividend income (1) $ 761,212 $ 628,236 $ 422,708 21.2 % 80.1 % Interest expense 155,705 76,427 17,011 103.7 815.3 Net interest income before provision for (reversal of) credit losses 605,507 551,809 405,697 9.7 49.3 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 25,000 27,000 (10,000 ) (7.4 ) NM Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 580,507 524,809 415,697 10.6 39.6 Noninterest income 64,927 75,552 71,489 (14.1 ) (9.2 ) Noninterest expense 257,110 215,973 210,105 19.0 22.4 Income before income taxes 388,324 384,388 277,081 1.0 40.1 Income tax expense 51,561 89,049 59,285 (42.1 ) (13.0 ) Net income $ 336,763 $ 295,339 $ 217,796 14.0 % 54.6 % Earnings per share ("EPS") - Basic $ 2.39 $ 2.10 $ 1.53 14.0 % 55.7 % - Diluted $ 2.37 $ 2.08 $ 1.52 13.9 55.9 Weighted-average number of shares outstanding - Basic 140,947 140,917 141,907 0.0 % (0.7 )% - Diluted 142,138 142,011 143,323 0.1 (0.8 ) Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 % Change December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Qtr-o-Qtr Yr-o-Yr Noninterest income: Lending fees $ 19,339 $ 20,289 $ 20,739 (4.7 )% (6.8 )% Deposit account fees 22,112 23,636 20,028 (6.4 ) 10.4 Interest rate contracts and other derivative (loss) income (638 ) 8,761 1,932 NM NM Foreign exchange income 14,015 10,083 13,343 39.0 5.0 Wealth management fees 6,071 8,903 5,291 (31.8 ) 14.7 Net gains on sales of loans 443 2,129 2,308 (79.2 ) (80.8 ) Gains on sales of AFS debt securities - - 390 - (100.0 ) Other investment income (loss) 1,127 (580 ) 2,982 NM (62.2 ) Other income 2,458 2,331 4,476 5.4 (45.1 ) Total noninterest income $ 64,927 $ 75,552 $ 71,489 (14.1 )% (9.2 )% Noninterest expense: Compensation and employee benefits $ 120,422 $ 127,580 $ 114,743 (5.6 )% 4.9 % Occupancy and equipment expense 15,648 15,920 15,846 (1.7 ) (1.2 ) Deposit insurance premiums and regulatory assessments 4,930 4,875 4,772 1.1 3.3 Deposit account expense 8,437 6,707 4,307 25.8 95.9 Data processing 3,641 3,725 4,175 (2.3 ) (12.8 ) Computer software expense 7,504 6,889 7,494 8.9 0.1 Other operating expense 31,923 30,403 26,968 5.0 18.4 Amortization of tax credit and other investments 64,605 19,874 31,800 225.1 103.2 Total noninterest expense $ 257,110 $ 215,973 $ 210,105 19.0 % 22.4 %

NM - Not meaningful. (1) Includes $293 thousand, $524 thousand and $9.6 million of interest income related to PPP loans for the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME ($ and shares in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Table 4 Year Ended December 31, 2022 % Change December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Yr-o-Yr Interest and dividend income (1) $ 2,321,231 $ 1,618,734 43.4% Interest expense 275,350 87,163 215.9 Net interest income before provision for (reversal of) credit losses 2,045,881 1,531,571 33.6 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 73,500 (35,000 ) NM Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses 1,972,381 1,566,571 25.9 Noninterest income 298,666 285,895 4.5 Noninterest expense 859,393 796,089 8.0 Income before income taxes 1,411,654 1,056,377 33.6 Income tax expense 283,571 183,396 54.6 Net income $ 1,128,083 $ 872,981 29.2% EPS - Basic $ 7.98 $ 6.16 29.7% - Diluted $ 7.92 $ 6.10 29.8 Weighted-average number of shares outstanding - Basic 141,326 141,826 (0.4)% - Diluted 142,492 143,140 (0.5) Year Ended December 31, 2022

% Change December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Yr-o-Yr Noninterest income: Lending fees $ 79,208 $ 77,704 1.9% Deposit account fees 88,435 71,261 24.1 Interest rate contracts and other derivative income 29,057 22,913 26.8 Foreign exchange income 48,158 48,977 (1.7) Wealth management fees 27,565 25,751 7.0 Net gains on sales of loans 6,411 8,909 (28.0) Gains on sales of AFS debt securities 1,306 1,568 (16.7) Other investment income 7,037 16,852 (58.2) Other income 11,489 11,960 (3.9) Total noninterest income $ 298,666 $ 285,895 4.5% Noninterest expense: Compensation and employee benefits $ 477,635 $ 433,728 10.1% Occupancy and equipment expense 62,501 62,996 (0.8) Deposit insurance premiums and regulatory assessments 19,449 17,563 10.7 Deposit account expense 25,508 16,152 57.9 Data processing 14,517 16,263 (10.7) Computer software expense 28,259 30,600 (7.7) Other operating expense 118,166 96,330 22.7 Amortization of tax credit and other investments 113,358 122,457 (7.4) Total noninterest expense $ 859,393 $ 796,089 8.0%

NM - Not meaningful. (1) Includes $7.3 million and $55.2 million of interest income related to PPP loans for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Table 5 Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 % Change Year Ended December 31, 2022 % Change December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Qtr-o-Qtr Yr-o-Yr December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Yr-o-Yr Loans: Commercial: C&I (1) $ 15,496,386 $ 15,282,661 $ 13,592,203 1.4 % 14.0 % $ 15,013,560 $ 13,656,720 9.9% CRE: CRE 13,699,042 13,533,482 11,954,535 1.2 14.6 13,145,204 11,663,144 12.7 Multifamily residential 4,604,628 4,531,351 3,434,274 1.6 34.1 4,252,605 3,213,582 32.3 Construction and land 591,962 532,800 340,940 11.1 73.6 499,044 445,333 12.1 Total CRE 18,895,632 18,597,633 15,729,749 1.6 20.1 17,896,853 15,322,059 16.8 Consumer: Residential mortgage: Single-family residential 10,988,102 10,676,022 9,031,677 2.9 21.7 10,106,609 8,742,565 15.6 HELOCs 2,145,416 2,216,355 2,052,383 (3.2 ) 4.5 2,208,725 1,859,073 18.8 Total residential mortgage 13,133,518 12,892,377 11,084,060 1.9 18.5 12,315,334 10,601,638 16.2 Other consumer 81,596 81,870 126,557 (0.3 ) (35.5 ) 93,711 136,280 (31.2) Total loans (2) $ 47,607,132 $ 46,854,541 $ 40,532,569 1.6 % 17.5 % $ 45,319,458 $ 39,716,697 14.1% Interest-earning assets $ 60,376,151 $ 59,478,689 $ 58,944,082 1.5 % 2.4 % $ 59,309,062 $ 56,256,388 5.4% Total assets $ 64,252,730 $ 63,079,444 $ 62,183,137 1.9 % 3.3 % $ 62,838,282 $ 59,251,091 6.1% Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 21,419,290 $ 22,423,633 $ 24,019,333 (4.5 )% (10.8 )% $ 22,784,258 $ 21,271,410 7.1% Interest-bearing checking 6,543,349 6,879,632 6,462,471 (4.9 ) 1.3 6,696,200 6,543,817 2.3 Money market 12,197,782 12,351,571 12,920,174 (1.2 ) (5.6 ) 12,443,437 12,428,025 0.1 Savings 2,747,166 2,961,634 2,841,352 (7.2 ) (3.3 ) 2,901,940 2,746,933 5.6 Time deposits 12,076,193 9,435,063 8,072,917 28.0 49.6 9,473,744 8,493,511 11.5 Total deposits $ 54,983,780 $ 54,051,533 $ 54,316,247 1.7 % 1.2 % $ 54,299,579 $ 51,483,696 5.5% Interest-bearing liabilities $ 34,372,853 $ 32,703,323 $ 31,011,536 5.1 % 10.8 % $ 32,322,744 $ 31,077,459 4.0% Stockholders' equity $ 5,834,623 $ 5,772,638 $ 5,786,237 1.1 % 0.8 % $ 5,783,025 $ 5,559,212 4.0%

(1) Average balances of PPP loans were $104.6 million, $127.6 million and $677.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively, and $215.4 million and $1.39 billion for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. (2) Includes loans HFS.

EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES QUARTER-TO-DATE AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Table 6 Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate(1) Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate(1) Assets Interest-earning assets: Interest-bearing cash and deposits with banks $ 2,983,726 $ 23,986 3.19 % $ 2,287,010 $ 9,080 1.58 % Resale agreements 833,170 6,062 2.89 % 1,037,292 6,769 2.59 % AFS debt securities 5,869,336 46,224 3.12 % 6,204,729 38,383 2.45 % HTM debt securities 3,004,412 12,747 1.68 % 3,017,063 12,709 1.67 % Loans (2) 47,607,132 671,323 5.59 % 46,854,541 560,452 4.75 % FHLB and FRB stock 78,375 870 4.40 % 78,054 843 4.28 % Total interest-earning assets 60,376,151 761,212 5.00 % 59,478,689 628,236 4.19 % Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 640,509 615,836 Allowance for loan losses (583,271 ) (566,369 ) Other assets 3,819,341 3,551,288 Total assets $ 64,252,730 $ 63,079,444 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Checking deposits $ 6,543,349 $ 16,735 1.01 % $ 6,879,632 $ 8,493 0.49 % Money market deposits 12,197,782 62,246 2.02 % 12,351,571 33,101 1.06 % Savings deposits 2,747,166 2,714 0.39 % 2,961,634 2,268 0.30 % Time deposits 12,076,193 65,772 2.16 % 9,435,063 25,032 1.05 % Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings 47,142 374 3.15 % 211,794 1,177 2.20 % FHLB advances 40,178 225 2.22 % 86,243 392 1.80 % Repurchase agreements 568,520 5,507 3.84 % 624,821 4,421 2.81 % Long-term debt and finance lease liabilities 152,523 2,132 5.55 % 152,565 1,543 4.01 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 34,372,853 155,705 1.80 % 32,703,323 76,427 0.93 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities and stockholders' equity: Demand deposits 21,419,290 22,423,633 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 2,625,964 2,179,850 Stockholders' equity 5,834,623 5,772,638 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 64,252,730 $ 63,079,444 Interest rate spread 3.20 % 3.26 % Net interest income and net interest margin $ 605,507 3.98 % $ 551,809 3.68 %

(1) Annualized. (2) Includes loans HFS. Average balances of PPP loans were $104.6 million and $127.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively.

EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES QUARTER-TO-DATE AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Table 7 Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate(1) Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate(1) Assets Interest-earning assets: Interest-bearing cash and deposits with banks $ 2,983,726 $ 23,986 3.19 % $ 6,050,870 $ 3,750 0.25 % Resale agreements 833,170 6,062 2.89 % 2,440,636 9,162 1.49 % AFS debt securities 5,869,336 46,224 3.12 % 9,842,691 42,367 1.71 % HTM debt securities 3,004,412 12,747 1.68 % - - - % Loans (2) 47,607,132 671,323 5.59 % 40,532,569 366,936 3.59 % FHLB and FRB stock 78,375 870 4.40 % 77,316 493 2.53 % Total interest-earning assets 60,376,151 761,212 5.00 % 58,944,082 422,708 2.85 % Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 640,509 652,126 Allowance for loan losses (583,271 ) (558,645 ) Other assets 3,819,341 3,145,574 Total assets $ 64,252,730 $ 62,183,137 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Checking deposits $ 6,543,349 $ 16,735 1.01 % $ 6,462,471 $ 1,846 0.11 % Money market deposits 12,197,782 62,246 2.02 % 12,920,174 3,172 0.10 % Savings deposits 2,747,166 2,714 0.39 % 2,841,352 1,734 0.24 % Time deposits 12,076,193 65,772 2.16 % 8,072,917 6,617 0.33 % Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings 47,142 374 3.15 % 730 - - % FHLB advances 40,178 225 2.22 % 249,048 856 1.36 % Repurchase agreements 568,520 5,507 3.84 % 313,075 2,018 2.56 % Long-term debt and finance lease liabilities 152,523 2,132 5.55 % 151,769 768 2.01 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 34,372,853 155,705 1.80 % 31,011,536 17,011 0.22 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities and stockholders' equity: Demand deposits 21,419,290 24,019,333 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 2,625,964 1,366,031 Stockholders' equity 5,834,623 5,786,237 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 64,252,730 $ 62,183,137 Interest rate spread 3.20 % 2.63 % Net interest income and net interest margin $ 605,507 3.98 % $ 405,697 2.73 %

(1) Annualized. (2) Includes loans HFS. Average balances of PPP loans were $104.6 million and $677.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS AND RATES ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Table 8 Year Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Yield/Rate Balance Interest Yield/Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Interest-bearing cash and deposits with banks $ 3,127,234 $ 41,113 1.31 % $ 6,071,896 $ 15,531 0.26 % Resale agreements 1,398,080 29,767 2.13 % 2,107,157 32,239 1.53 % AFS debt securities 6,629,945 152,514 2.30 % 8,281,234 143,983 1.74 % HTM debt securities 2,756,382 46,392 1.68 % - - - % Loans (1) 45,319,458 2,048,301 4.52 % 39,716,697 1,424,900 3.59 % FHLB and FRB stock 77,963 3,144 4.03 % 79,404 2,081 2.62 % Total interest-earning assets 59,309,062 2,321,231 3.91 % 56,256,388 1,618,734 2.88 % Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 652,673 615,255 Allowance for loan losses (559,746 ) (592,211 ) Other assets 3,436,293 2,971,659 Total assets $ 62,838,282 $ 59,251,091 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Checking deposits $ 6,696,200 $ 29,808 0.45 % $ 6,543,817 $ 13,023 0.20 % Money market deposits 12,443,437 107,442 0.86 % 12,428,025 15,041 0.12 % Savings deposits 2,901,940 8,550 0.29 % 2,746,933 7,496 0.27 % Time deposits 9,473,744 106,038 1.12 % 8,493,511 33,599 0.40 % Federal funds purchased and other short-term borrowings 81,719 1,801 2.20 % 1,584 42 2.65 % FHLB advances 105,966 1,754 1.66 % 404,789 6,881 1.70 % Repurchase agreements 467,413 14,362 3.07 % 306,845 7,999 2.61 % Long-term debt and finance lease liabilities 152,325 5,595 3.67 % 151,955 3,082 2.03 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 32,322,744 275,350 0.85 % 31,077,459 87,163 0.28 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities and stockholders' equity: Demand deposits 22,784,258 21,271,410 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,948,255 1,343,010 Stockholders' equity 5,783,025 5,559,212 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 62,838,282 $ 59,251,091 Interest rate spread 3.06 % 2.60 % Net interest income and net interest margin $ 2,045,881 3.45 % $ 1,531,571 2.72 %

(1) Includes loans HFS. Average balances of PPP loans were $215.4 million and $1.39 billion for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED RATIOS (unaudited) Table 9 Three Months Ended (1) December 31, 2022 Basis Point Change December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31,

2021 Qtr-o-Qtr Yr-o-Yr Return on average assets 2.08 % 1.86 % 1.39 % 22 bps 69 bps Return on average equity 22.90 % 20.30 % 14.93 % 260 797 Tangible return on average tangible equity (2) 24.96 % 22.16 % 16.32 % 280 864 Interest rate spread 3.20 % 3.26 % 2.63 % (6 ) 57 Net interest margin 3.98 % 3.68 % 2.73 % 30 125 Average loan yield 5.59 % 4.75 % 3.59 % 84 200 Yield on average interest-earning assets 5.00 % 4.19 % 2.85 % 81 215 Average cost of interest-bearing deposits 1.74 % 0.86 % 0.18 % 88 156 Average cost of deposits 1.06 % 0.51 % 0.10 % 55 96 Average cost of funds 1.11 % 0.55 % 0.12 % 56 99 Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision profitability ratio (3) 2.95 % 2.72 % 1.91 % 23 104 Adjusted noninterest expense/average assets (3) 1.19 % 1.23 % 1.13 % (4 ) 6 Efficiency ratio 38.35 % 34.43 % 44.03 % 392 (568 ) Adjusted efficiency ratio (3) 28.66 % 31.18 % 37.24 % (252 ) bps (858 ) bps Year Ended December 31, 2022 Basis Point Change December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Yr-o-Yr Return on average assets 1.80 % 1.47 % 33 bps Return on average equity 19.51 % 15.70 % 381 Tangible return on average tangible equity (2) 21.29 % 17.24 % 405 Interest rate spread 3.06 % 2.60 % 46 Net interest margin 3.45 % 2.72 % 73 Average loan yield 4.52 % 3.59 % 93 Yield on average interest-earning assets 3.91 % 2.88 % 103 Average cost of interest-bearing deposits 0.80 % 0.23 % 57 Average cost of deposits 0.46 % 0.13 % 33 Average cost of funds 0.50 % 0.17 % 33 Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision profitability ratio (3) 2.55 % 1.94 % 61 Adjusted noninterest expense/average assets (3) 1.18 % 1.13 % 5 Efficiency ratio 36.65 % 43.80 % (715 ) Adjusted efficiency ratio (3) 31.74 % 36.91 % (517 ) bps

(1) Annualized except for efficiency ratio. (2) Tangible return on average tangible equity is a non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in Table 13. (3) Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision profitability ratio, adjusted noninterest expense/average assets and the adjusted efficiency ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures in Table 12.

EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES & OFF-BALANCE SHEET CREDIT EXPOSURES ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Table 10 Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Commercial Consumer C&I Total CRE Total Residential Mortgage Other Consumer Total Allowance for loan losses, September 30, 2022 $ 371,749 $ 178,487 $ 30,587 $ 1,694 $ 582,517 (Reversal of) provision for credit losses on loans (a) (263 ) 13,790 9,363 (118 ) 22,772 Gross charge-offs (416 ) (10,804 ) - (16 ) (11,236 ) Gross recoveries 136 873 89 - 1,098 Total net (charge-offs) recoveries (280 ) (9,931 ) 89 (16 ) (10,138 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment 494 - - - 494 Allowance for loan losses, December 31, 2022 $ 371,700 $ 182,346 $ 40,039 $ 1,560 $ 595,645

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Commercial Consumer C&I Total CRE Total Residential Mortgage Other

Consumer Total Allowance for loan losses, June 30, 2022 $ 363,282 $ 173,479 $ 25,060 $ 1,449 $ 563,270 Provision for credit losses on loans (a) 9,575 11,163 6,281 255 27,274 Gross charge-offs (6,894 ) (6,226 ) (775 ) (10 ) (13,905 ) Gross recoveries 7,172 71 21 - 7,264 Total net recoveries (charge-offs) 278 (6,155 ) (754 ) (10 ) (6,641 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment (1,386 ) - - - (1,386 ) Allowance for loan losses, September 30, 2022 $ 371,749 $ 178,487 $ 30,587 $ 1,694 $ 582,517

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Commercial Consumer C&I Total CRE Total Residential Mortgage Other

Consumer Total Allowance for loan losses, September 30, 2021 $ 342,142 $ 192,260 $ 21,684 $ 4,318 $ 560,404 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses on loans (a) 2,395 (9,416 ) (1,519 ) (940 ) (9,480 ) Gross charge-offs (12,328 ) (2,872 ) - (1,454 ) (16,654 ) Gross recoveries 5,605 836 430 - 6,871 Total net (charge-offs) recoveries (6,723 ) (2,036 ) 430 (1,454 ) (9,783 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment 438 - - - 438 Allowance for loan losses, December 31, 2021 $ 338,252 $ 180,808 $ 20,595 $ 1,924 $ 541,579

EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES & OFF-BALANCE-SHEET CREDIT EXPOSURES ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Table 10 (continued) Year Ended December 31, 2022 Commercial Consumer C&I Total CRE Total Residential Mortgage Other Consumer Total Allowance for loan losses, December 31, 2021 $ 338,252 $ 180,808 $ 20,595 $ 1,924 $ 541,579 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses on loans (a) 37,604 17,430 19,991 (258 ) 74,767 Gross charge-offs (18,738 ) (18,108 ) (968 ) (106 ) (37,920 ) Gross recoveries 16,824 2,216 421 - 19,461 Total net charge-offs (1,914 ) (15,892 ) (547 ) (106 ) (18,459 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment (2,242 ) - - - (2,242 ) Allowance for loan losses, December 31, 2022 $ 371,700 $ 182,346 $ 40,039 $ 1,560 $ 595,645

Year Ended December 31, 2021 Commercial Consumer C&I Total CRE Total Residential Mortgage Other Consumer Total Allowance for loan losses, December 31, 2020 $ 398,040 $ 201,603 $ 18,210 $ 2,130 $ 619,983 (Reversal of) provision for credit losses on loans (a) (39,732 ) 6,782 2,710 1,286 (28,954 ) Gross charge-offs (32,490 ) (31,514 ) (1,091 ) (1,497 ) (66,592 ) Gross recoveries 11,906 3,937 766 5 16,614 Total net charge-offs (20,584 ) (27,577 ) (325 ) (1,492 ) (49,978 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment 528 - - - 528 Allowance for loan losses, December 31, 2021 $ 338,252 $ 180,808 $ 20,595 $ 1,924 $ 541,579

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Unfunded Credit Facilities Allowance for unfunded credit commitments, beginning of period (1) $ 24,041 $ 24,304 $ 28,036 $ 27,514 $ 33,577 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses on unfunded credit commitments (b) 2,228 (274 ) (520 ) (1,267 ) (6,046 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment (5 ) 11 (2 ) 17 (17 ) Allowance for unfunded credit commitments, end of period (1) $ 26,264 $ 24,041 $ 27,514 $ 26,264 $ 27,514 Provision for (reversal of) credit losses (a)+(b) $ 25,000 $ 27,000 $ (10,000 ) $ 73,500 $ (35,000 )

(1) Included in Accrued expenses and other liabilities on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet.

EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CRITICIZED LOANS, NONPERFORMING ASSETS AND CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Table 11 Criticized Loans December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Special mention loans $ 468,471 $ 470,964 $ 384,694 Classified loans 427,509 434,242 448,362 Total criticized loans (1) $ 895,980 $ 905,206 $ 833,056 Nonperforming Assets December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Nonaccrual loans: Commercial: C&I $ 50,428 $ 47,988 $ 59,023 Total CRE 23,413 11,209 9,942 Consumer: Total residential mortgage 25,586 23,309 24,164 Other consumer 99 37 52 Total nonaccrual loans 99,526 82,543 93,181 Other real estate owned, net 270 - 363 Other nonperforming assets - - 9,938 Nonperforming loans HFS - 14,500 - Total nonperforming assets $ 99,796 $ 97,043 $ 103,482 Credit Quality Ratios December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Annualized quarterly net charge-offs to average loans HFI 0.08 % 0.06 % 0.10 % Annual net charge-offs to average loans HFI 0.04 % N/A 0.13 % Special mention loans to loans HFI 0.97 % 0.99 % 0.92 % Classified loans to loans HFI 0.89 % 0.92 % 1.08 % Criticized loans to loans HFI 1.86 % 1.91 % 2.00 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.16 % 0.16 % 0.17 % Nonaccrual loans to loans HFI 0.21 % 0.17 % 0.22 % Allowance for loan losses to loans HFI 1.24 % 1.23 % 1.30 %

(1) Excludes loans HFS.

EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Table 12 The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental information regarding the Company's performance. Adjusted efficiency ratio represents adjusted noninterest expense divided by revenue. Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision profitability ratio represents total revenue less adjusted noninterest expense, divided by average total assets. Adjusted noninterest expense excludes the amortization of tax credit and other investments and the amortization of core deposit intangibles. Management believes that the measures and ratios presented below provide clarity to financial statement users regarding the ongoing performance of the Company and allow comparability to prior periods. Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Net interest income before provision for (reversal of) credit losses $ 605,507 $ 551,809 $ 405,697 Total noninterest income 64,927 75,552 71,489 Total revenue (a) $ 670,434 $ 627,361 $ 477,186 Total noninterest expense (b) $ 257,110 $ 215,973 $ 210,105 Less: Amortization of tax credit and other investments (64,605 ) (19,874 ) (31,800 ) Amortization of core deposit intangibles (381 ) (485 ) (602 ) Adjusted noninterest expense (c) $ 192,124 $ 195,614 $ 177,703 Efficiency ratio (b)/(a) 38.35 % 34.43 % 44.03 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (c)/(a) 28.66 % 31.18 % 37.24 % Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income (a)-(c) = (d) $ 478,310 $ 431,747 $ 299,483 Average total assets (e) $ 64,252,730 $ 63,079,444 $ 62,183,137 Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision profitability ratio (1) (d)/(e) 2.95 % 2.72 % 1.91 % Adjusted noninterest expense/average assets (1) (c)/(e) 1.19 % 1.23 % 1.13 % Year Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Net interest income before provision for (reversal of) credit losses $ 2,045,881 $ 1,531,571 Total noninterest income 298,666 285,895 Total revenue (f) $ 2,344,547 $ 1,817,466 Total noninterest expense (g) $ 859,393 $ 796,089 Less: Amortization of tax credit and other investments (113,358 ) (122,457 ) Amortization of core deposit intangibles (1,865 ) (2,749 ) Adjusted noninterest expense (h) $ 744,170 $ 670,883 Efficiency ratio (g)/(f) 36.65 % 43.80 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (h)/(f) 31.74 % 36.91 % Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income (f)-(h) = (i) $ 1,600,377 $ 1,146,583 Average total assets (j) $ 62,838,282 $ 59,251,091 Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision profitability ratio (i)/(j) 2.55 % 1.94 % Adjusted noninterest expense/average assets (h)/(j) 1.18 % 1.13 %

(1) Annualized.

EAST WEST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION ($ in thousands) (unaudited) Table 13 The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide supplemental information regarding the Company's performance. Tangible equity and tangible equity to tangible assets ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. Tangible equity and tangible assets represent stockholders' equity and total assets, respectively, which have been reduced by goodwill and other intangible assets. Given that the use of such measures and ratios is more prevalent in the banking industry, and such measures and ratios are used by banking regulators and analysts, the Company has included them below for discussion. December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Stockholders' equity (a) $ 5,984,612 $ 5,660,668 $ 5,837,218 Less: Goodwill (465,697 ) (465,697 ) (465,697 ) Other intangible assets (1) (7,998 ) (8,667 ) (9,334 ) Tangible equity (b) $ 5,510,917 $ 5,186,304 $ 5,362,187 Total assets (c) $ 64,112,150 $ 62,576,061 $ 60,870,701 Less: Goodwill (465,697 ) (465,697 ) (465,697 ) Other intangible assets (1) (7,998 ) (8,667 ) (9,334 ) Tangible assets (d) $ 63,638,455 $ 62,101,697 $ 60,395,670 Total stockholders' equity to total assets ratio (a)/(c) 9.33 % 9.05 % 9.59 % Tangible equity to tangible assets ratio (b)/(d) 8.66 % 8.35 % 8.88 %

Tangible return on average tangible equity represents tangible net income divided by average tangible equity. Tangible net income excludes the after-tax impacts of the amortization of core deposit intangibles and mortgage servicing assets. Given that the use of such measures and ratios is more prevalent in the banking industry, and such measures and ratios are used by banking regulators and analysts, the Company has included them below for discussion. Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Net income (e) $ 336,763 $ 295,339 $ 217,796 $ 1,128,083 $ 872,981 Add: Amortization of core deposit intangibles 381 485 602 1,865 2,749 Amortization of mortgage servicing assets 329 340 415 1,425 1,679 Tax effect of amortization adjustments (2) (209 ) (237 ) (293 ) (966 ) (1,274 ) Tangible net income (f) $ 337,264 $ 295,927 $ 218,520 $ 1,130,407 $ 876,135 Average stockholders' equity (g) $ 5,834,623 $ 5,772,638 $ 5,786,237 $ 5,783,025 $ 5,559,212 Less: Average goodwill (465,697 ) (465,697 ) (465,697 ) (465,697 ) (465,697 ) Average other intangible assets (1) (8,378 ) (8,379 ) (9,611 ) (8,695 ) (10,535 ) Average tangible equity (h) $ 5,360,548 $ 5,298,562 $ 5,310,929 $ 5,308,633 $ 5,082,980 Return on average equity (e)/(g) 22.90 % (3 ) 20.30 % (3 ) 14.93 % (3 ) 19.51 % 15.70 % Tangible return on average tangible equity (f)/(h) 24.96 % (3 ) 22.16 % (3 ) 16.32 % (3 ) 21.29 % 17.24 %

(1) Includes core deposit intangibles and mortgage servicing assets. (2) Applied statutory tax rate of 29.37% for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022. Applied statutory tax rate of 28.77% for the three months ended September 30, 2022, and for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021. (3) Annualized.

