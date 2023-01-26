

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J), a professional services provider, Thursday announced that Claudia Jaramillo will succeed Kevin Berryman as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective August 14.



At that time, Berryman, who has been Jacobs' CFO for the last eight years, will serve as Special Advisor to Jacobs Chief Executive Officer, Bob Pragada.



Jaramillo is currently Jacobs Executive Vice President, Strategy and Corporate Development. She joined Jacobs in July 2022 in her current role following more than 20 years with Schlumberger.



Jaramillo serves as Chair of the Audit Committee of the Board of Generation USA and as a member of the Board of the Wharton Club of Houston.



Jacobs Solutions recently confirmed the appointment of Bob Pragada as Chief Executive Officer, effective last Tuesday.



