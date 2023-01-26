

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - East West Bancorp (EWBC) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $336.76 million, or $2.37 per share. This compares with $217.80 million, or $1.52 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



East West Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $336.76 Mln. vs. $217.80 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.37 vs. $1.52 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.24



