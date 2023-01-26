Maintaining its studio in Milan, the firm also plans to open offices in Los Angeles, California

Internationally-recognized architect Lev Libeskind announced that his architecture firm, Libeskind Studio Design, is expanding with a new design studio in Rome, Italy. The firm also revealed plans to open additional offices in Los Angeles, California.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005118/en/

Project: Diamond Residences in Dallas, Texas. Photo Courtesy of Libeskind Studio Design

"We're growing quickly," said Lev Libeskind. "This new studio-with spectacular views of the center of Rome-will allow us to capture inspiration and use that spark to create novel forms and exciting architectural ideas."

Lev Libeskind and his studio were recently nominated for their collaboration with Hennessey and Studio Libeskind to revamp Richard Hennessy's famed bottle. The Studio has previously collaborated on such well-known projects as the CityLife Residences in Milan, Italy; the Life Electric sculpture in Como, Italy; the MO Modern Art Museum in Vilnius, Lithuania; and the Thiers Station in Nice, France. The company is currently focused on new designs, including House X in West Palm Beach, Florida; Diamond Residences in Dallas, Texas; Rainbow Road Residences in Phoenix, Arizona; the El Corazon tower in Mexico City; as well as working on a 250+ room hotel in Tuscany (Italy) and a major urban master plan in the United States.

"Architecture should be an experience," said Director of Libeskind Studio Design, Zachary Cohen. "We're excited to bring together incredible people in new locations across the globe as we seek to deliver thoughtful, meaningful designs to enhance local communities."

About Libeskind Studio Design

A company that focuses on projects that transform reality. At LSD, we believe architecture to be a soulful, profoundly human experience, and one of the most important aspects of building a community. Our design philosophy is simple and twofold: create great and lasting architecture, while making it profitable for the client and attractive to investors. For more information, visit https://www.libeskind.it/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005118/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

michael@libeskind.it