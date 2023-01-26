Dr. Lauren R. Natbony to be Principal Investigator

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2023) - Lobe Sciences Ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTCQB: LOBEF) ("Lobe" or the "Company"), a North American Biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing patient-focused psychedelic-derived medicines for neurologic and brain disease, today announced that it has signed an Investigator Initiated Research Agreement with Lauren R. Natbony, MD, FAHS, Founder and Medical Director of Integrative Headache Medicine of New York, to study the tolerability and efficacy of our proprietary psilocin compound L-130, in patients suffering from Cluster Headaches ("CH").

Mr. Philip J. Young, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, "This is an exciting opportunity to evaluate L-130's effect on the intensity, frequency, and duration of these debilitating headaches. One in every thousand people suffers from this condition, also called "Suicide Headaches," due to the pain, frequency of attacks, and lack of effective treatments. Partnering with Dr. Natbony is a great opportunity for Lobe. As a board-certified neurologist and fellowship-trained headache specialist, she has dedicated her career to treating chronic headache and facial pain disorders, including cluster headache. We anticipate Dr. Natbony will file a physician-initiated IND, and when cleared by the US FDA, she can begin dosing CH patients with L-130 to evaluate safety, tolerability, and efficacy. CH is recognized as an Orphan Drug indication, which we intend to pursue."

Dr. Natbony stated, "We are very excited to evaluate the impact of Lobe's psilocin compound, L-130, in treating these devastating headaches. Data reported in the literature supports the use of psilocybin in these patients. Since L-130 is the active metabolite of psilocybin, it appears to be an efficient way of delivering non-psychedelic doses of psilocin with potentially better bioavailability and consistency. Using sub-psychedelic dosing may allow physicians a therapeutic solution to a devastating condition where treatment options are limited."

About Cluster Headaches

Cluster headache is a rare but severe primary headache disorder, impacting 0.1% of the general population, and characterized by excruciating one-sided pain around the eye. The pain is so intense that it usually causes restlessness and agitation during an attack with the need to pace or rock in place. Attacks can happen up to eight times a day and last between 15 minutes and 3 hours. Accompanying the attacks are one-sided autonomic symptoms, such as eye redness, eye tearing, nasal congestion, runny nose, or a droopy eyelid. Cluster headache, in its episodic form, occurs in episodes lasting between 7 days and one year with pain-free periods lasting at least three months. In contrast, cluster headache is classified as chronic once attacks are present for more than one year, either without interruption or with short intermissions lasting less than three months. Chronic cluster headache is more resistant to current prophylactic pharmaceutical treatments, thus resulting in profound limitations in normal daily functioning. To learn more about Dr. Natbony please click www.integrativeheadacheny.com.

About Lobe Sciences Ltd.

Lobe Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing patient-friendly, practical psychedelic medicines. The Company, through collaborations with industry-leading partners, is engaged in drug research and development using sub-hallucinatory doses of psychedelic compounds and the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness. Each of our New Chemical Entities, L-130 and L-131, are being developed to address unmet medical needs in neurological therapeutic applications.

About Integrative Headache Medicine of New York, PLLC

Integrative Headache Medicine of New York (IHMNY), founded and directed by Dr. Lauren R. Natbony, is a comprehensive, multidisciplinary, and cutting-edge institute dedicated to treating patients with complex headache and facial pain disorders. Dr. Natbony is an internationally recognized expert in headache medicine and established IHMNY to offer traditional medical therapies in conjunction with evidence-based complementary and integrative modalities. Integrative Headache Medicine of New York is committed to providing personalized patient care, educating the public about headache medicine, and developing groundbreaking therapies for treating chronic, disabling headaches.

For further information please contact:

Lobe Sciences Ltd.

Philip J Young, CEO

info@lobesciences.com

Tel: (949) 505-5623

