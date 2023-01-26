

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck Animal Health, a division of Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK), announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval of an expanded indication for BRAVECTO Chews for Dogs. . The new indication treats and controls Asian longhorned ticks.



Holger Lehmann, vice president, Pharmaceutical Research and Development, Merck Animal Health, said: 'With BRAVECTO's new indication in Asian longhorned ticks, we have expanded our portfolio with an important claim in the fight against parasites, as well as provided dogs with flea and tick protection that delivers immediate and persistent killing activity.'



