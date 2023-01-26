Anzeige
26.01.2023 | 14:46
On CleanR Grupa, AS bond trading on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Nasdaq Riga on January 26, 2023 decided to admit to trading CleanR Grupa, AS
bonds on First North market operated by Nasdaq Riga as of January 31, 2023. 

Additional information:

Issuer's full name       CleanR Grupa, AS              
Issuer's short name      CRG                     
Securities ISIN code      LV0000802676                
Securities maturity date    09.12.2025                 
Nominal value of one security EUR 1 000                  
Number of listed securities  15 000                   
Issue size           EUR 15 000 000               
Floating annual coupon rate  6.50% + 3 M EURIBOR             
Coupon payments        Four times a year, on every         
                March 31, June 30, September 30, December 31
Orderbook short name      CRGBFLOT25FA                



Attached: CleanR Grupa, AS Company Description, Terms of the Issue and
submitted financial reports for years 2021 and 2020. (CleanR Grupa, AS formerly
- TAK Investicijas, AS). 

The Certified Adviser of CleanR Grupa is Signet Bank AS until first trading day.



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1113844
