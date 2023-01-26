On CleanR Grupa, AS bond trading on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Nasdaq Riga on January 26, 2023 decided to admit to trading CleanR Grupa, AS bonds on First North market operated by Nasdaq Riga as of January 31, 2023. Additional information: Issuer's full name CleanR Grupa, AS Issuer's short name CRG Securities ISIN code LV0000802676 Securities maturity date 09.12.2025 Nominal value of one security EUR 1 000 Number of listed securities 15 000 Issue size EUR 15 000 000 Floating annual coupon rate 6.50% + 3 M EURIBOR Coupon payments Four times a year, on every March 31, June 30, September 30, December 31 Orderbook short name CRGBFLOT25FA Attached: CleanR Grupa, AS Company Description, Terms of the Issue and submitted financial reports for years 2021 and 2020. (CleanR Grupa, AS formerly - TAK Investicijas, AS). The Certified Adviser of CleanR Grupa is Signet Bank AS until first trading day. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1113844