

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Prices of the yellow metal eased after touching a 9-month high of $1949.70, earlier in the trade. Markets are keenly awaiting the fourth-quarter GDP data from the U.S. on Thursday, that could provide the context for the Fed's next review early in February. GDP in the recent quarter is seen falling to 2.6 percent, from 3.2 percent in the previous quarter.



Gold Futures for February Settlement declined 0.31 percent to trade at $1,936.60. Prices oscillated between $1,933.55 and $1,949.70.



Spot Gold also declined 0.52 percent to trade at $1,936.12 per troy ounce. The day's range has been between $1,933.12 and $1,949.29.



The Dollar Index, which measures the strength of the Dollar against a basket of 6 currencies gained 0.14 percent to trade near 101.79, versus 101.58 a day earlier, exacerbating the yellow metal's decline.



Gold's losses on Thursday are in sharp contrast to the upward movements in stocks, crude oil, and cryptocurrencies which were buoyed by the dovish bets on the Fed.



