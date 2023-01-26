Lynkwell Purchases 55 Tritium Fast Chargers to Scale Nationwide Deployments

SCHENECTADY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2023 / Lynkwell, a charge point operator and charging solutions provider for the electric vehicle (EV) industry, today announced the purchase of more than 50 fast chargers from Tritium DCFC Limited (Tritium) (Nasdaq: DCFC), a global leader in direct current (DC) fast chargers for electric vehicles. The chargers are expected to be installed primarily in retail settings as part of Lynkwell's growing charging network.

"US drivers want access to reliable and convenient fast charging, and Lynkwell's new US charging network featuring Tritium chargers can start to deliver that," said Tritium CEO Jane Hunter. "These Tritium chargers will offer American EV drivers more fast charging options and help the US transition to sustainable electric transportation."

Lynkwell has placed purchase orders for a variety of Tritium's fast charging equipment, including Tritium's award-winning 75kW modular charger and highly scalable 150kW modular fast charger. Lynkwell's newly acquired Tritium chargers are already being assigned to key projects nationwide, adding to the hundreds of Tritium chargers currently on Lynkwell's network.

"Lynkwell strives to create a seamless charging experience, making Tritium a natural choice as a partner," said Lynkwell President Jason Zarillo. "Tritium's industry-leading fast charging technology combined with our robust charging solutions creates an easy experience for charging station operators. Partnerships like this are critical to delivering the reliable EV charging infrastructure that America needs."

Lynkwell operates a nationwide EV charging network and provides simple EV charging and renewable energy solutions for other EV charging network operators. The company offers turnkey resources ranging from permitting and site design to installation and management.

About Lynkwell

Lynkwell is an innovative energy technology company with a mission to transform how the world connects clean, renewable, and sustainable energy solutions with the evolving electric infrastructure. The company provides comprehensive and coordinated products and services for design, planning, funding, financing, installation, and management of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and provides a white label offering allowing businesses to create custom-branded EV charging experiences. Since 2016, Lynkwell has facilitated the deployment of thousands of charging stations for public, private, and fleet applications, collaborated on the development and integration of hundreds of equipment and software solutions, and has secured tens of millions of dollars of incentives, grants, and funding awards for its customers. Partners can access one of the largest and most robust catalogs of hardware solutions and software functionality for EV charging infrastructure via the Lynkwell platform. Learn about the next generation of EV charging networks with Lynkwell at https://www.lynkwell.com/.

About Tritium

Founded in 2001, Tritium (NASDAQ: DCFC) designs and manufactures proprietary hardware and software to create advanced and reliable DC fast chargers for electric vehicles. Tritium's compact and robust chargers are designed to look great on Main Street and thrive in harsh conditions, through technology engineered to be easy to install, own, and use. Tritium is focused on continuous innovation in support of our customers around the world.

For more information, visit https://tritiumcharging.com/.

