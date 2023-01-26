ImpactAssets Kicks Off 2023 With New Leadership In Key Roles

BETHESDA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2023 / ImpactAssets, a leading impact investing firm, today announced four new appointments that are designed to foster the firm's rapid growth of new clients and expanded services, and to reinforce its commitment to accelerate impact for meaningful change.

The leadership changes include the promotion of Dana Cotter to a newly created role as Managing Director of Impact, and the hiring of Alice Lowenstein, the organization's first Chief Operating Officer. In addition, Christian Peele joins ImpactAssets as Chief of Staff and Head of Strategic Planning, and Kavita Vijayan takes on the role of Director, Strategic Marketing Communications.

"The challenges of our current moment are great, and the need for meaningful change has never been greater," said ImpactAssets CEO Margret Trilli. "This expansion of our team, drawn from inside and outside our organization, will help to propel ImpactAssets forward and further strengthen the deep strategic expertise that empowers our individual clients, family offices and foundations to define and execute on their impact."

Dana Cotter: As Managing Director of Impact, Dana leads impact programs, product strategy for the ImpactAssets Investment Platform, and impact reporting. With a deep focus on climate, racial equity and gender equality, she works across the team to build strategies and programs that enable more impact investing and philanthropic dollars to flow to these and other issue areas. Dana also cultivates the firm's investment pipeline, connecting impact funds and companies to the impact investing strategies set by ImpactAssets and its clients. Dana previously served as Chief of Staff at ImpactAssets.

Alice Lowenstein: Alice leads key initiatives and contributes to the organization's strategic planning process as Chief Operating Officer. She also oversees several mission-critical functions: Investment Services, Operations, Finance, Compliance, Human Resources and People Programs, and Technology. Before joining ImpactAssets, Alice was Principal and Managing Director at Litman Gregory Asset Management and held leadership positions at Fidelity Investments and Morningstar.

Christian Peele: Christian provides strategic thought partnership in her role as Chief of Staff and Head of Strategic Planning, leading execution and communication of the firm's near, mid and long-term strategy along with operations for the office of the CEO, and board relations. Christian has worked for 15+ years in strategic operations in the private, public and nonprofit sectors. Most recently, she was Special Assistant to the President and Deputy Director of Management and Administration in the Biden-Harris White House leading personnel strategy.

Kavita Vijayan: Kavita leads strategic marketing communications, where she develops and guides integrated communications that support brand, products and services across distribution channels. Previously she was at Reinvestment Fund, a community development financial institution, where she served as Managing Director of Strategic Communications.

About ImpactAssets

ImpactAssets is an impact investing trailblazer, dedicated to changing the trajectory of our planet's future and improving the lives of all people. As a leading impact investing firm, we offer deep strategic expertise to help our clients define and execute on their impact goals. Founded in 2010, ImpactAssets increases flows of money to impact investing in partnership with our clients through our impact investment platform and field-building initiatives, including the IA 50 database of private debt and equity impact fund managers. ImpactAssets has more than $2 billion in assets in 1,700 donor advised fund accounts, working with purpose-driven individuals and their wealth managers, family offices, foundations and corporations. ImpactAssets is an independent 501(c)(3) organization.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from ImpactAssets on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: ImpactAssets

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/impactassets

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: ImpactAssets

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/736866/ImpactAssets-Kicks-Off-2023-With-New-Leadership-In-Key-Roles