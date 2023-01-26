The "Turkey Medical Tourism Market, By Type (Inbound v/s Outbound), By Treatment Type (Orthopedic Treatment, Cardiovascular Treatment, Gynecological Treatment, Dental Treatment, Fertility Treatment, Cosmetic Treatment, Others), By Region, Competition Forecast Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Turkey medical tourism market is anticipated to register significant growth in the forecast period, 2023-2027

Factors such as the presence of affordable medical services in the country and the highest number of US-accredited hospitals are driving the market growth. When a population moves from one location to another in search of medical care, it is referred to as medical tourism.

Medical tourism is necessary because certain healthcare systems and nations are better developed, more accessible, or more convenient for patients seeking treatment. The main goal of the traveler is to fulfill any medical, therapeutic, or surgical needs that are not readily available in the patient's hometown.

Despite a global lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the country made USD2.5 billion in 2020 from medical tourism. Turkey is expected to become a recognized global brand for medical tourism in a few years. The use of technologically improved medical gadgets, modern healthcare infrastructure, ongoing research and development activities in the country, and the developing pharmaceutical industry are making the government heavily invest in the expansion of healthcare services.

The nation, which ranks 23 in terms of the caliber of its facilities and services, has a significant impact on medical tourism there. It also plays a significant role in persuading people worldwide to seek medical care in the country, which is expected to drive the growth of the Turkey medical tourism industry over the next five years. Majority of tourists visiting the nation for medical toursim come from different European nations, including Romania, Bulgaria, Romania, Ukraine, Germany, England, etc.

The Turkey medical tourism market is segmented on the basis of type, treatment type, competitive landscape, and regional distribution. Based on the treatment type, the market is divided into orthopedic treatment, cardiovascular treatment, gynecological treatment, dental treatment, fertility treatment, cosmetic treatment, and others.

Orthopedic treatment is expected to capture the highest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027. Advanced medical treatment facilities and the availability of cost-effective treatment facilities are driving the segment growth in the forecast period.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the Turkey medical tourism from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of Turkey medical tourism market from 2023 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

To classify and forecast the Turkey medical tourism market based on type, treatment type, region, and company.

To identify the dominant region or segment in the Turkey medical tourism market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Turkey medical tourism market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers acquisitions, etc., in the Turkey medical tourism market.

To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the Turkey medical tourism market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in Turkey medical tourism market.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Turkey medical tourism market.

The Health Store Turkey

Dis212 Dental Clinic

Dentway

DentOdream

Corlu Vatan Hospital

CedrusHealth Ltd. Comp.

Avrupagoz Group

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027

Turkey Medical Tourism Market, By Type:

Inbound

Outbound

Turkey Medical Tourism Market, By Treatment Type:

Orthopedic Treatment

Cardiovascular Treatment

Gynecological Treatment

Dental Treatment

Fertility Treatment

Cosmetic Treatment

Others

Turkey Medical Tourism Market, By Region:

Marmara Region

Central Anatolia

Aegean Region

Mediterranean Region

Black Sea Region

Southeastern Anatolia Region

Eastern Anatolia Region

