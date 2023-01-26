Lytica Expands Executive Team with Key Marketing and Finance Hires

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2023 / Lytica , the global leader in electronic component spend analytics and risk intelligence using real customer data, today announced the expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of Michael Collins as Vice President of Marketing and Michael Knol as Vice President of Finance. The company's latest strategic hires reflect its rapid growth trajectory, underscoring the increased demand for electronic component supply chain insights.

Michael Collins joins the team with over ten years of marketing experience at startups, including Attivio, Tamr, and Connectbase, where he led strategic marketing programs. As Vice President of Marketing, Michael will set overall marketing strategy as well as oversee marketing operations designed to educate the market, build the Lytica brand and drive company growth.

"As we continue to hit milestone growth targets, we believe it's essential that Lytica invests in educating prospects as to the significant economic value received from using Lytica's electronic component price benchmarking capabilities," said Martin Sendyk, Lytica President and CEO. "Michael's track record of successfully building and scaling marketing organizations will ensure that we deliver this compelling message to the market and his team will significantly contribute to our growth both now and over the long term."

Michael Knol joins the team as Vice President of Finance where he brings over 20 years of financial, accounting, and operational experience. Most recently, Knol held a financial leadership position at Kinaxis, where he helped drive efficiencies, operational changes, and data-driven reporting. As VP of Finance, he will provide leadership and vision for the continuous improvement of business operations and position Lytica to achieve its financial objectives.

"I am thrilled to be joining an innovative organization that is the world's only provider of electronic component spend analytics," said Knol. "I am eager to continue the work already underway to advance our strategy and execute on our financial objectives."

This announcement comes off the heels of the company's 2022 ProcureTech100 award win, which identifies and champions the 100 pioneering digital procurement technology, data, and analytics solutions that are supercharging procurement and the enterprise.

Lytica's platform, powered by the world's largest independent database of electronic component intelligence, is designed to make the global electronics supply chain more transparent and accessible. With Lytica's SupplyLens Pro Platform , clients realize unprecedented levels of cost reduction and risk mitigation in their electronic component procurement operation.

To learn more about Lytica, visit https://lytica.com/

About Lytica

Lytica is an electronic component spend analytics and risk intelligence company that uses real customer data to help companies make their supply chain more cost transparent, more resilient, and more predictable. Lytica's advanced electronic component market intelligence platform employs machine learning and AI to analyze real-world pricing data, offering true market insights to reduce costs and mitigate supply chain risk. Fortune 500 and blue chip companies around the world rely on Lytica to find better prices, manufacturers, and suppliers. To learn more, visit lytica.com .

