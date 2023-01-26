The "United Kingdom Hospital Market, By Ownership, By Type, By Type of Services, By Bed Capacity, By Region, Competition, Forecast Opportunities, 2017-2027F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United Kingdom Hospital Market stood at USD 140.54 Billion in 2021 and is projected to register a CAGR of 5.08% during the forecast period.

The United Kingdom Hospital Market is driven by a ceaseless rise in the total health expenditure in the country, especially of the public-sector. Total healthcare expenditure from the public sector in the United Kingdom is forecast to rise at a CAGR of about 6.5% in the next five years.

Public-sector healthcare expenditure has been on the dominating end since the past two decades, despite the never-ending attempts to shift some of the financial strain to private-sector organizations, depicting the crucial essence of healthcare. An uninterrupted boost in the population which has led to an increasing burden from the society, has turned the healthcare budget in the United Kingdom into a widened one throughout the period.

Real Private Consumption Expenditure

The United Kingdom's private consumption expenditure witnessed an upward drift over the period of five years before the COVID-19 outbreak, notwithstanding a remarkable slump during the pandemic year of 2020-21. The country's level of consumption expenditure accomplished a uniform growth since 2013-14, before the global outbreak of coronavirus in 2020-21.

This was probably because of re-establishment of consumer's credence as well as an overall increase in disposable income. Borrowing became more affordable during this time of historically low interest rates, and consumption expanded dramatically because of unsecured borrowing.

Due to banks and other financial institutions' incentives to offer alluring bargains and draw in new clients, consumption expenditure increased as a result of the low interest rates. In contrast, household spending was limited and even decreased for two straight years through 2009-10 prior to the five-year period.

Surge in Geriatric Population

People typically seek healthcare more frequently as they get older since ageing is accompanied by a natural physical decline. The elderly frequently requires more intense and frequent medical treatment as well as nursing support since they frequently have lesser resistance to contagious illnesses, are more prone to developing non-communicable diseases (NCDs), such as Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, and diabetes. As a result and exacerbated by non-demographic reasons (such as changes in treatment processes, social care reform, and a shortage of competent staff), the UK's aging population is expected to grow at a notable rate.

Furthermore, longer life expectancies and better diet, living conditions, and health care have contributed to the expansion of age group of 65 and above in the United Kingdom. Smoking-related illnesses and mortality have experienced a reduction because of decreased smoking rates and the public smoking prohibition.

Additionally, the high proportion of Baby Boomers-those born between the middle of the 1940s and the early 1950s-who are now aging-has contributed to the rise in the number of persons of age 65 and older. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, this rate of increase halted in 2020-21.

Number of Births

At the commencement of the financial crisis, the rate of rise in the number of births slowed, and it appears that it has taken a protracted economic downturn for annual birth rates across the United Kingdom to finally start to decline. This is because pregnancy is generally delayed by nine months from an incident, yet people choose to put off getting pregnant during uncertain economic times.

As a result, it is anticipated that birth rates decreased in the second half of the period as a result of economic uncertainty related to Britain's impending exit from the European Union. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were fewer births in 2020-2021. This is because the outbreak's circumstances delayed a lot of intended pregnancies and promoted increased use of contraception.

This is due to the fact that many people avoided using medical services while the pandemic was at its worst and also the younger generation suffered the most financially, consequences from the coronavirus outbreak. Lockdown restrictions were relaxed in April 2021, encouraging more couples to make future plans and increasing birth rates by 1.2% between 2021 and 2022. As the rates return to normal levels in 2022-2023, fewer births are anticipated as an outcome.

Growing Trend of Medical Tourism in United Kingdom

Academic and popular media are paying more and more attention to the topic of people travelling abroad for medical care, also known as "Medical Tourism." The availability and affordability of air travel, provider internet marketing, and the growing demand for out-of-pocket expenses, even in universal public health care systems such as the UK NHS, all point to the possibility that more patients will contemplate travelling for treatment.

The three kinds of medical tourism most prevalent in UK are- cosmetic tourism, fertility tourism, and bariatric surgery. Greece, Spain, Cyprus, and the Middle East countries are places from where most people enter the UK for medical tourism.

The UK was placed 22nd out of 46 locations in the field of medical tourism, according to Medical Tourism Index of 46 global destinations in 2020-21.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United Kingdom Hospital Market.

Spire Healthcare Group PLC

Fresenius SE Co. KGaA

BUPA Cromwell

Mediclinic International PLC

HCA UK Services Ltd.

Circle Health Ltd.

Nottingham University Hospitals Nhs Trust

Kings College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Nuffield Health

The London Clinic Limited

Report Scope:

United Kingdom Hospital Market, By Ownership:

Public

Private

United Kingdom Hospital Market, By Type:

General

Multispecialty

Specialty

United Kingdom Hospital Market, By Type of Services:

In-Patient Services

Out-Patient Services

United Kingdom Hospital Market, By Bed Capacity:

Above 500

100-500

Up to 100

United Kingdom Hospital Market, By Region:

Scotland

South West

South East

London

East Anglia

Yorkshire Humberside

East Midlands

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5zzg-kingdom?w=4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005641/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900