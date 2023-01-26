Blis named as an inclusive workplace by Best Companies Group

LONDON, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blis is proud to announce that it has been recognised as an "Inclusive Workplace" by Best Companies Group, a workplace culture and employee engagement expert, and COLOR Magazine, a leader in corporate inclusivity.











"I'm so proud of everything we've achieved as a company in the past few years," said Greg Isbister, CEO at Blis. "Many people from across the business have been working hard to ensure we have an inclusive and diverse workplace embracing all backgrounds. We have launched multiple initiatives to support diversity and talk a lot about ensuring our colleagues feel empowered to bring their authentic selves to work.."

The "Inclusive Workplace" recognition is based on employee feedback gathered from a thorough and independent survey that gauges employees' perceptions on workplace inclusion and belonging. Companies are evaluated based on their survey results, and only those with high scores are eligible for this prestigious recognition.

"Best Companies Group and COLOR Magazine are proud to recognise Blis as an Inclusive Workplace! This recognition is solely based on their employee's direct and honest feedback. And they have spoken: Blis is truly committed and excelling at creating a workplace environment that makes people feel included like they belong, and as a truly important part of their organisation." said Jaime Raul Zepeda, Executive Vice President at Best Companies Group. "Blis is ahead of its peers by putting people first. We are proud to celebrate their excellence!"

The Inclusive Workplace recognition is only available to companies that allow Best Companies Group to survey their employees and tabulate their results.

About Blis

Blis is the audience-first platform that doesn't rely on personal data. We're an integrated planning and buying platform that delivers scaled, relevant and high-performing audiences, helping the world's largest brands and media agencies achieve their goals.

Over the past 18 years, Blis has built its reputation on delivering award-winning location-powered advertising solutions. In today's consumer-centric landscape, Blis is transforming the role of location data by combining it with a broad range of rich and powerful datasets to give our clients the deepest audience understanding available. Our unique approach to integrated planning and buying provides personalised targeting and performance without reliance on personal data. We serve relevant ads to the highest-value addressable audiences across any channel and deliver our clients' campaign outcomes every time, from brand awareness and engagement through to store/site visits and sales.

Established in the UK in 2004, Blis now operates in more than 40 offices across five continents. Working with the world's largest and most customer-driven companies across all verticals including Unilever, Samsung, McDonald's, HSBC, Mercedes Benz and Peugeot, as well as every major media agency.

To learn more, visit blis.com .

