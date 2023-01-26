Data Center Accelerator Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 159.86 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 47.06% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Data Center Accelerator Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, "Data Center Accelerator Market" By Processor Type (CPU, GPU, FPGA), By Application (Deep learning training, Public cloud interface), and By Geography.





As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Data Center Accelerator Market size was valued at USD 5.19 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 159.86 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 47.06% from 2023 to 2030.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=32479

Browse in-depth TOC on "Data Center Accelerator Market"

202 - Pages

126 - Tables

37 - Figures

Global Data Center Accelerator Market Overview

A data center accelerator is a piece of hardware or software that improves computer speed by interpreting visual data. Data center accelerators also play a role in the demand for artificial intelligence (AI)-powered data centers and the usage of AI-based services, both of which enhance data center performance. A data center accelerator is a piece of hardware or software that improves computer speed by processing visual data.

Over the next few years, the Data Center Accelerator Market is anticipated to be driven by the rising demand for artificial intelligence in HPC data centers and the expanding use of cloud-based services. Additionally, there are anticipated to be profitable development prospects in the field-programmable gate array (FGPA)-based accelerator industry for data centers.

Additionally, the market is anticipated to rise in the upcoming years due to the increasing emphasis on parallel computing in artificial intelligence (AI) data centers and the rapid growth of cloud-based services. Additionally, the market is expected to be driven by an increase in the number of businesses providing machine learning as a cloud service and an increase in the number of applications including voice recognition, fraud detection, voice search, recommendation systems, sentiment analysis, image recognition, motion detection, and others.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The "Global Data Center Accelerator Market" is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The "Global Data Center Accelerator Market" study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Dell Technologies Inc., IBM Corporation Cisco Systems Inc., and Xilinx Inc.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Data Center Accelerator Market into Processor Type, Application, and Geography.

Data Center Accelerator Market, by Processor Type

CPU



GPU



FPGA



ASIC

Data Center Accelerator Market, by Application

Deep learning training



Public cloud interface



Enterprise interface

Data Center Accelerator Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) And High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM) Market By Product Type (Graphics Processing Unit, Field-Programmable Gate Array), By Application (Data Centers, High-Performance Computing (HPC)), By Geography, And Forecast

Data Center Interconnect Market By Type (Software, Services), By Application (Workload And Data Mobility, Real-Time Disaster Recovery And Business Continuity), By End-User (Government, Enterprises), By Geography, And Forecast

Hyperscale Data Center Market By Component (Solution, Service), By End-User (Cloud Providers, Colocation Providers, Enterprises), By Industry ( IT And Telecom, Research And Academics, Government And Defense, Retail), By Geography, And Forecast

Data Center Construction Market By Product (Electrical Construction, Mechanical Construction, General Construction), By Application (Finance, Internet, Telecommunications, Government), By Geography, And Forecast

Top 6 Data Center Companies in the global data service market

Visualize Data Center Accelerator Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research® provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information-enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SMEs offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductors & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & Construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/data-center-accelerator-market-is-expected-to-generate-a-revenue-of-usd-159-86-billion-by-2030--globally-at-47-06-cagr-verified-market-research-301731497.html