The Linz-based software company commits to the Paris climate agreement by reducing CO2 emissions by at least 42% by 2030 as part of the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Fabasoft sets a bold near-term target, pledging to decrease its direct (Scope 1) and indirect CO2 emissions from purchased energy (Scope 2) by at least 42% by 2030, as compared to the base year 2021. In addition, the company aims to reduce its indirect Scope 3 emissions through the sustainable design of supply chains and employee commutes. To reach this goal, Fabasoft undertakes a number of actions, including increasing the use of renewable energies, fostering e-mobility, designing energy-efficient office spaces, and focusing on organic, regional and short distance transport routes. Subsidies for the climate ticket or the Linz city cycling initiative as well as the expansion of e-charging stations encourage employees to switch to sustainable means of transport. To complement the climate ticket, Fabasoft provides a free e-shuttle service from the train station to the headquarters in Linz and back since 2022.

"We are convinced that it is our responsibility to actively address global warming and contribute to achieving the Paris climate targets. The review by the Science Based Targets initiative also ensures that the measures we set correspond to scientific findings," emphasizes Dipl.-Ing. Helmut Fallmann, founder and CEO of Fabasoft AG.

About the Science Based Targets initiative

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a global body enabling businesses to set ambitious emissions reductions targets in line with the latest climate science. It is focused on accelerating companies across the world to halve emissions before 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions before 2050.

The initiative is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and one of the We Mean Business Coalition commitments. The SBTi defines and promotes best practice in science-based target setting, offers resources and guidance to reduce barriers to adoption, and independently assesses and approves companies' targets.

About Fabasoft

Fabasoft is one of the leading software product companies and cloud service providers in Europe for digital document and process management. With its PROCECO ecosystem, Fabasoft unites unique, powerful as well as seamlessly integrable solutions for document-intensive business processes. Numerous well-known private companies and public sector organizations rely on Fabasoft's quality and experience for more than three decades.

