The Diverse Income Trust plc



It is announced that at the close of business on 25 January 2023, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:



With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:



Including current period revenue to 25 January 2023 98.14p per ordinary share



Excluding current period revenue 96.63p per ordinary share







26 January 2023



Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45