Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2023) - CENTR Brands Corp. (CSE: CNTR) (FSE: 303) (OTCQB: CNTRF) ("CENTR" or the "Company"), one of the fastest-growing premium functional wellness drink brands in North America, today announced the expansion of our online store with the addition of CENTR Enhanced, a refreshing, ZERO calorie, non-CBD functional sparkling water aimed at enhancing gut health and cognitive performance. CENTR Enhanced will be caffeine-free and CENTR Enhanced+, provides 60mg of natural caffeine for added energy and focus (collectively, "CENTR Enhanced").

Drink CENTR Home Page

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6356/152585_cb95065a14ff29e6_001full.jpg

Adaptogen and nootropic drinks are quickly becoming a popular trend in the health and wellness industry, as more and more people are looking for natural ways to boost their energy and improve their overall well-being. Many health experts believe that adaptogens can help to balance the body's hormones, improve the immune system, and promote better sleep while nootropics can improve cognitive performance on a variety of tasks, including memory recall, attention, and decision-making.

"Adaptogens can be a great way to support the body's natural ability to adapt to stress," says Arjan Chima, CEO of the Company. "Studies conducted by our suppliers have shown they can help improve energy levels, reduce stress, and promote overall well-being."

CENTR Enhanced is formulated with health promoting ingredients that have been shown to:

Enhance Mood with sustainably farmed, plant-based adaptogens to promote anti-anxiety effects, help increase serotonin, and increase dopamine to boost mood.

with sustainably farmed, plant-based adaptogens to promote anti-anxiety effects, help increase serotonin, and increase dopamine to boost mood. Boost Brain Function by promoting enhanced cognition and work performance, elevate mood, reduce irritability, promote sense of calmness, reduce stress and improve quality of sleep.

by promoting enhanced cognition and work performance, elevate mood, reduce irritability, promote sense of calmness, reduce stress and improve quality of sleep. Increase Immune Support by promoting nutrient absorption.

by promoting nutrient absorption. Reduce Stress with natural non-protein amino acids which promote mental clarity while also reducing stress.

with natural non-protein amino acids which promote mental clarity while also reducing stress. Support Memory Recall by supplying nutrition needed for the brain to stay alert and focused while also supporting overall cognitive health.

"CENTR Enhanced is the perfect solution for anyone looking to boost their cognitive abilities," said Chima. "Whether you're a student studying for exams, a professional looking to improve your performance at work, or just someone looking to stay sharp, the ingredients inside CENTR Enhanced can help. Our goal is to have consumers incorporate CENTR Enhanced into their daily routine."

The ingredients are non-GMO, gluten-free, and vegan. We have also completed third-party testing for purity and potency, ensuring the highest quality product for our customers.

CENTR Enhanced responds to the tremendous consumer demand in a global market for functional beverages, which was estimated to be over $140 billion in total sales during 2022 and is estimated to grow to almost $280 billion by 2030.The massive growth is driven by the health-conscious consumers seeking great tasting functional alternatives to sugary drinks and alcohol. Given this massive and growing functional beverage category demand, CENTR will immediately benefit from the hundreds of thousands of retail locations (from small c-stores and filling stations to larger grocery formats) that already have demand for these types of functional beverages in their stores.

CENTR Enhanced will initially be available through the Company's DTC e-commerce channel at www.drinkcentr.com while we build distribution within both our existing account footprint and on-board new distributor relationships within independent grocers, health food stores, juice bars and cafes.

For more information on how our functional sparkling water, CENTR Enhanced, can benefit your wellness, please visit https://drinkcentr.com

About CENTR Brands Corp.

CENTR Brands Corp. is one of North America's leading functional wellness beverage companies. The Company develops and markets non-alcoholic, functional beverages and powders for the global market. The Company produces CENTR and CENTR Sugar Free, both sparkling, low calorie CBD beverages; CENTR Instant, a family of on-the-go, adaptogen-based CBD powders; and CENTR Enhanced, a refreshing, ZERO calorie, non-CBD, nootropic and adaptogen sparkling water incorporating a variety of science-backed ingredients.

For more information on CENTR Brands visit www.findyourcentr.com or contact us at media@findyourcentr.com. Be sure to follow us on social media @findyourcentr and @drinkcentr. Consumers that do not yet have a local CENTR Brands retailer can visit our online store at: www.findyourcentr.com

On behalf of the Board,

CENTR BRANDS CORP.

/s/ Arjan Chima

Arjan Chima, Chief Executive Officer

This press release may contain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not comprised of historical facts. Forward- looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information . Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's intentions regarding its objectives, goals or future plans and statements, including with respect to the value proposition the Company offers to consumers, the Company's ability to capitalize on global health & wellness trends, its ability to grow revenue opportunities and improve returns to its shareholders, the Company's positioning in the emerging health beverage market and the Company's ability to drive sustainable, industry-leading growth. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/152585