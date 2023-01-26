Tutors International Introduces its Professional Panel of Guest Speakers for the Dubai 2023 Prestel & Partner Family Forum

Adam Caller, CEO and Founding Director of Tutors International, will join his colleagues to present at the Dubai 2023 Edition of the Prestel & Partner Family Office Forum Collection on Tuesday 31st January.

OXFORD, England, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite private tutoring company, Tutors International, will present at the Dubai 2023 Edition of the Prestel & Partner Family Office Forum conference on Tuesday 31stJanuary 2023, and which will be held at the Palace Downtown in Dubai. Joining their CEO, Adam Caller, on the panel of educational experts will be Chief Operations Officer, Victoria Gibbs, client account manager and former tutor, Joanna Dunckley Phillips and current tutor, John Gardener. The Tutors International team will deliver a 30-minute presentation on the advantages of specialist private tutoring at 2.30 pm on the first day of the two-day conference.









Prestel & Partner

Prestel & Partner is the global leader in Family Office Forum Conferences. Each of their six forums is unique and exclusively designed for family principals, family office executives, wealth owners, private investors and a select few partners, to share best practice in Governance and Investments. Conference agendas are tailored to local and regional interest points along with an international outlook on the most crucial family office and private investor topics. Only a few select partners with topical expertise on best practices in family governance and investments are invited to speak at the conference or offered the opportunity to become sponsorship partners.

Introducing Tutors International's Panel

Mr Caller and his colleagues have considerable personal experience in the private tuition field and have all worked for the company, either as private tutors themselves and/or on the managerial side, for at least a decade. Each one of the team is in an ideal position to be able to offer their ultra-high net-worth audience an authoritative insight into the advantages of high-end specialist private tuition.

Adam Caller is an accomplished figure in premium education worldwide, gaining invaluable experience in the education sector over three decades. Adam began teaching in 1987 while still an undergraduate at Glasgow University, before receiving his teaching qualification from the University of York in 1991. He has received specialist training in the non-medicinal management of dyslexia and Attention Deficit Disorder. Adam has also worked as a private tutor for prestigious families across Europe. Adam is highly sensitive to the educational and personal needs of children. Having worked for high-net-worth families himself, he is adept at building rapport with all stakeholders, garnering a thorough understanding of the unique aspects of UHNW living. His experience, insight and drive ensure that he is at the forefront of improving standards across the industry and a leading voice in education affairs globally.

To distinguish himself and his company, Adam is committed to delivering a level of personalised service that is unmatched by other private tutoring firms. A customised global search is conducted for every tutor according to the individual specifications of each Client. Tutors International advocates strength-based tuition, where the personal goals and individual talents of each child, along with the values of the family, are incorporated into their learning experience wherever possible. Adam elaborates on this point:

"The Tutors International team is speaking in the section of the programme entitled: 'Your Next Generation: Tips for Success'. Tutors International sources high-end, tailored tutors for the next generation of the global elite. We understand that the students who our tutors are educating will go on to be some of the most influential people in the world - that requires the best possible education. Our customised global recruitment process and accumulated experience mean we are simply the best in the world at finding that first-rate education that is completely personalised for each student and their family's circumstances".

Victoria Gibbshas been the Chief Operations Officer for Tutors International since January 2011. She has several integral roles within the company, demonstrating her depth and breadth of aptitudes. She prepares the finances of its international companies and financial transaction records in multiple currencies. Project management is also a central part of her role. She also conducts administrative functions for the domestic and international companies under the Tutors International umbrella, such as Sea Tutors.

Victoria explains why she believes Tutors International fills a specific niche in the education sector and why, for many families, private tutoring is the best educational option:

"We have seen troubled children get back on track, school refusers embrace their learning, and teenagers achieve their goals - both personal and academic - that they never thought possible. All the work we do is in pursuit of these moments, and knowing that Tutors International makes such a positive difference on these young lives makes all the hard work and effort worth it. Taking charge of your children's education through private tuition can give you more time together as a family and improve your quality of life, as well as increase your children's chances of academic success. It can allow you to travel and experience amazing things which feed into your children's education. It can ensure your children get the academic support and guidance that they need as they navigate their journey to adulthood. In short, it can give you complete freedom as a family".

Joanna Dunckley Phillipshas worked as a tutor for Tutors International for over a decade. Her position as Client Account Manager involves looking after specific contracts and liaising with Clients and Tutors to ensure the smooth running of the close relationships this kind of residential tutoring engenders. Ms Dunckley Phillips shares her thoughts about transitioning from the tutoring side of the business to the account management side:

"I have worked as a tutor for Tutors International for over 10 years now so I know the process from the 'other side' very well. I have been fortunate enough to travel in many positions and am a big believer in the learning experiences afforded by exposure to different places, cultures and languages. The opportunity to travel is one of the huge benefits of having a private tutor. Whilst moving, the more formal classroom hours are few and far between; the learning becomes more experiential and location-oriented. These experiences have enabled me to understand the dynamics that form between tutors, their charges and the clients. This allows me to better support the team that is on the ground (parents/clients and tutors) working with the child/ren."

John Gardener started tutoring with Tutors International more than 15 years ago and has tutored all over the world with the company since then. He is fulsome in his praise of private tuition:

"As an educator, I can honestly say that my experience with Tutors International has changed my entire perspective on teaching and learning. Private customised education provides children with an opportunity to excel from the inside out. By delivering education in tune with a child's personal interests and goals, boosting strengths and addressing weaknesses in creative, dynamic ways, skilful tutors expand a child's learning horizons to unlimited extents by feeding their innate curiosity. Even with the best will in the world, and with the most skilful classroom teaching, no school has the time or range of resources to do that for individual students in the way that personalised private tuition does routinely. The differences in learning outcomes and goal achievement are obvious as a result. From an educator's point of view, tutoring is not just a deeply rewarding experience, but a privilege. It is a rare and precious chance to be part of a student's personal and educational development that enhances notonly their academic outcomes, but their individual confidence, creativity, and motivation as well, perceptibly and permanently, as learners and people".

Attendance at the Dubai Family Forum Conference

The Tutors International team will give their presentation on the advantages of specialist private tutoring in the 'Your Next Generation: Tips For Success' section of the programme. This will take place at the Dubai Prestel & Partner's Family Office Forum at 2.30 pm on Tuesday 31st January, 2023, at the Palace Downtown, Dubai. If you wish to secure a place, you can do so by following the instructions here.

About Tutors International

Tutors International provides an unparalleled private tutoring service that matches the right private home tutor with the right child, in order for the student to fully reach their personal potential and academic excellence. Delivering an international private tuition service for children of all ages at different points in their educational journeys, Tutors International is founded on a commitment to finding the perfect tutor to realise the specific goals and aspirations of each student. Tutors are available for residential full-time positions, after-school assistance, and home-schooling.

Founded in 1999 by Adam Caller, Tutors International is a private company based in Oxford, a city renowned for academic excellence. Our select clientele receives a personally tailored service, with discretion and confidentiality guaranteed.

