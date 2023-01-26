Liberated Syndication, Inc.: Libsyn Bolsters All-in-One Podcast Creator & Advertising Platform

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2023 / Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn") today announced the latest in a series of product innovations to its unmatched platform for podcast creation, hosting, and advertising services at Podfest Expo 2023 including the debut of Libsyn Connect (Beta), a superior browser-based podcast collaboration tool that delivers incredibly high-quality remote recording. Libsyn will be showcasing its offerings at booth #1.

Evolving from a podcasting pioneer with the best hosting solutions to a one-stop destination for all podcasting services and a leading podcast advertising marketplace, Libsyn has established itself as the premier, all-encompassing platform for creators and advertisers through its focus on product innovation and expanded partnerships.

"We've doubled down on our innovation investments and our platform strategy is paying off - with the scaling of our advertising business, international expansion, and enhancements to cutting-edge tools for creators and advertisers," said John W. Gibbons, President, and CPO of Libsyn. "We're delivering on our mission to unlock the creative potential of the full spectrum of podcasters - from independents to established creators - by empowering them to bring their diverse voices to life, grow their audiences, and monetize their shows - with ease from a single destination."

Seamless, All-in-One Solution for Creators

With a booming creator economy and more podcasters entering the fray with varying levels of skills, Libsyn simplifies podcasting for creators by making it easier to access everything they need to get started, host, promote, grow, monetize, and track their podcasts.

Among the latest platform innovations and partnerships:

Integrated into Libsyn's industry-leading platform, Libsyn Connect (Beta) delivers a comprehensive, feature-rich recording solution that provides creators with everything they need to record the highest quality interviews. Among the key Libsyn Connect (Beta) recording features: Integrated multitrack recording saves time and provides greater flexibility and control during editing and post-production for creators. Continuous sync recording to ensure that all guest recordings are of the highest quality and synchronized, especially for remote guest participants. A built-in chat feature that enables creators to have a sidebar conversation with podcast guests to minimize editing. The option to easily record on mobile devices for podcasters on the go.

delivers a comprehensive, feature-rich recording solution that provides creators with everything they need to record the highest quality interviews. Among the key Libsyn Connect (Beta) recording features: Libsyn is among the first podcast platforms to integrate with Apple Podcasts Subscriptions - empowering Libsyn creators to launch and grow podcast subscriptions by streamlining the publishing process to Apple Podcasts.

- empowering Libsyn creators to launch and grow podcast subscriptions by streamlining the publishing process to Apple Podcasts. With the integration of Studio into Libsyn, creators can now easily produce their podcast with automated post-production processing inside the Libsyn toolset - including the addition of a Reusable Chapter tool to speed podcast creation.

into Libsyn, creators can now easily produce their podcast with automated post-production processing inside the Libsyn toolset - including the addition of a Reusable Chapter tool to speed podcast creation. A newly designed user interface and navigation enriches the podcasting workflow experience and makes accessing and analyzing podcast performance data even better for creators.

enriches the podcasting workflow experience and makes accessing and analyzing podcast performance data even better for creators. Libsyn now offers Automatic Ads - a programmatic solution that allows creators to further monetize their Libsyn podcast by dynamically inserting ads where they want within their podcast.

- a programmatic solution that allows creators to further monetize their Libsyn podcast by dynamically inserting ads where they want within their podcast. And the Company expanded into international markets with its acquisition of Julep, Germany's largest independent platform for podcast advertising, as well as its launch of podcast advertising services in Canada.

About Liberated Syndication

Founded in 2004, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn") is the leading 'Podcasting As A Service' platform that empowers creators to host, distribute, monetize, amplify, and measure their audio content. In 2021, the Company hosted over 75,000 shows with 5.8 million podcast episodes and delivered over 6 billion downloads to listeners globally. Libsyn's AdvertiseCast marketplace combines an industry-leading ad buying and management platform with full-service capabilities that make it easy for podcast advertisers to initiate and manage highly targeted and measurable campaigns on over 3,000 shows. Based in Munich, Germany, Libsyn's Julep Media platform is the leading podcasting hosting platform and advertising marketplace in Europe. Libsyn also powers podcast membership platform, Glow, and web hosting platform, Pair Networks. Visit libsyn.com or investor.libsyn.com for more company information.

# # #

Media Contacts:

Ray Yeung + Nancy Zakhary | ray@relev8.co+ nancy@relev8.co

SOURCE: Liberated Syndication, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/736875/Libsyn-Bolsters-All-in-One-Podcast-Creator-Advertising-Platform