Major League Football, Inc.: MLFB Provides Progress Report for Planned 2023 Season

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2023 / Frank Murtha, President and CEO of Major League Football, Inc. ("MLFB" or "we")(OTC PINK:MLFB) is pleased to provide a progress report for the planned 2023 Spring Football Season.

MLFB has commenced drawdowns of funds from the previously disclosed $5,000,000 aggregate Stock Equity Lines which were registered in the Form S-1 made effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission, on December 28, 2022.

MLFB is finalizing its schedule, game dates, and times in the markets where it will be playing. In addition, MLFB has expanded the list of potential markets for its teams.

MLFB will be scouting the College All Star Games for players who will participate in the 2023 MLFB season, as a continuation of the scouting efforts our coaches and Director of Player Personnel have undertaken throughout the last several college seasons.

Serious new investment discussions are underway with both high net worth individuals and institutional investors.

Broadcast and streaming negotiations are progressing well and on pace, with national coverage as the goal.

Progress continues on the new MLFB website, when completed it will provide additional capabilities and support.

MLFB has been contacted by and begun discussions with one of the largest multi-platform corporate communications and investor relations firms in North America. They are actively seeking to partner with MLFB. This is in addition to two other national firms previously disclosed.

Mr. Murtha stated that further information releases are planned in the near future.

