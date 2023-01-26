Middle East Media Research Institute: MEMRI Jihad And Terrorism Threat Monitor Publishes Comprehensive Review Of Islamic State Activity In 2022 And Its Growing Threat Into 2023

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2023 / The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) recently published a comprehensive report on "The Islamic State (ISIS) In 2022: A Growing Threat Continuing Into 2023."

The study details the activities of the Islamic State (ISIS) throughout 2022, including its attacks in over 20 countries around the world. Although the organization claimed no attacks in the West that year, many individuals linked to it were arrested on suspicion of plotting attacks in Western countries. In addition, pro-ISIS media groups continued throughout the year to promote incitement to attacks in the West and to threaten Western countries, and ISIS supporters' dissemination of archival material by official and unofficial ISIS media encouraging "lone wolf" operations in those countries also continued. Supporters also celebrated shootings, stabbings, and other attacks on non-Muslims in the West, often expressing their hopes that the perpetrator would turn out to be an ISIS supporter.

During 2022, ISIS claimed attacks in at least 23 countries, including by its affiliates in Africa and neighboring regions: the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), operating in Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad, and eastern Niger; Islamic State Central Africa Province (ISCAP), operating in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC); Mozambique Province; Sahel Province, operating in Mali, Burkina Faso, Benin, and western Niger; Libya province; and Sinai province. Africa is now the continent experiencing the most frequent and deadly attacks by ISIS affiliates. In Asia in 2022, attacks were claimed by the ISIS provinces in Syria, Iraq, Yemen, and Pakistan, as well as by Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP), active in Afghanistan and western Pakistan; India Province, active in Kashmir; and Islamic State East Asia Province (ISEAP), active in the Philippines.

This new report is based on extensive JTTM monitoring of official and unofficial content released by ISIS and supporting entities, in Arabic and other languages.

For full access to this JTTM report on ISIS in 2022 and its growing threat in 2023, contact media@memri.org.

ABOUT THE JIHAD & TERRORISM THREAT MONITOR (JTTM)

he MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) scrutinizes Islamist terrorism and violent extremism worldwide, with special focus on activity within and emanating from the Arab world, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Iran, as well as on attacks and activity in the West inspired and encouraged by the Islamic State (ISIS), Al-Qaeda, and other global jihad organizations. This activity includes lone-wolf attacks by residents of Western countries.

The JTTM monitors imminent and potential threats posed by various terrorist and violent extremist organizations - such as ISIS, Al-Qaeda and its affiliates, and emerging jihadi groups - and individuals. These threats, whether strategic, tactical, military, conventional, non-conventional, or cyber, may be against national security and public safety in the U.S. and the West, or against these countries' crucial interests and assets worldwide. It also examines and analyzes the ideological motivations behind these threats, and includes a decade and a half of archives of exclusive content on jihad and terrorism.

ABOUT MEMRI

Exploring the Middle East and South Asia through their media, MEMRI bridges the language gap between the West and the Middle East and South Asia, providing timely translations of Arabic, Farsi, Urdu-Pashtu, Dari, Turkish, Russian, and Chinese media, as well as original analysis of political, ideological, intellectual, social, cultural, and religious trends.

Founded in February 1998 to inform the debate over U.S. policy in the Middle East, MEMRI is an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization. MEMRI's main office is located in Washington, DC, with branch offices in various world capitals. MEMRI research is translated into English, French, Polish, Japanese, Spanish, and Hebrew.

