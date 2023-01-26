Jonestown Bank & Trust, Co.: JBTC Announces 4th Quarter 2022 Earnings

JONESTOWN, Pa., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JBT Bancorp, Inc. (JBTC) reported 2022 full-year unaudited earnings of $8,060,000 with earnings per share of $3.31. Earnings rose 25.2% from $6,436,000 in 2021 and earnings per share were up from $2.65 during the same period.



President & CEO, Troy A. Peters, commented, "Our company's wholly owned subsidiary, Jonestown Bank & Trust Co., grew net loans by 12.6% and benefited from a 10.6% improvement in net interest income over the prior year. We were particularly pleased with the loan growth in our commercial and indirect businesses. The Bank again excelled at non-interest-bearing deposit gathering and our cannabis related business continues to grow and contribute to our profitability. Credit quality remains excellent and our balance sheet is well-positioned as we take on the challenges of the coming year".

