Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 26.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Last Call? Kurz vor erneut 117 % an nur einem Handelstag?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.01.2023 | 14:06
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jonestown Bank & Trust, Co.: JBTC Announces 4th Quarter 2022 Earnings

JONESTOWN, Pa., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JBT Bancorp, Inc. (JBTC) reported 2022 full-year unaudited earnings of $8,060,000 with earnings per share of $3.31. Earnings rose 25.2% from $6,436,000 in 2021 and earnings per share were up from $2.65 during the same period.

President & CEO, Troy A. Peters, commented, "Our company's wholly owned subsidiary, Jonestown Bank & Trust Co., grew net loans by 12.6% and benefited from a 10.6% improvement in net interest income over the prior year. We were particularly pleased with the loan growth in our commercial and indirect businesses. The Bank again excelled at non-interest-bearing deposit gathering and our cannabis related business continues to grow and contribute to our profitability. Credit quality remains excellent and our balance sheet is well-positioned as we take on the challenges of the coming year".

More information can be found on the Investors Relations tab of jbt.bank.

Contact: Andrea Shetterly, EAA
ashetterly@jbt.bank
Jonestown Bank & Trust Co.
2 West Market Street
Jonestown, PA 17038-0717
Phone: 717-865-4246


Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.