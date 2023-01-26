DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Myocardial Infarction (MI) Market is Projected to Grow at a Minimal CAGR of 1.61% During the Study Period (2019-2032) | Assesses DelveInsight

Considering the expected launch of new upcoming therapies and greater integration of early patient screening, it can be safely assumed that the MI market will undergo a paradigm shift in the present decade holding new prospects and opportunities for those planning to carve out their niche during the forecast period [2022-2032]

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's MI Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, MI emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan.





Key Takeaways from the MI Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the MI market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 21 billion in 2021

in 2021 According to the assessment done by DelveInsight, the estimated total MI diagnosed prevalent cases in the 7MM was approximately 15 million in 2021

in 2021 Leading MI companies such as AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen, Novartis, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, Faraday Pharmaceuticals, CSL Behring, Immediate Therapeutics, Mitsubishi Chemical Group, Kancera, Bayer, Recardio, Mesoblast , and others are developing novel MI drugs that can be available in the MI market in the coming years

, and others are developing novel MI drugs that can be available in the MI market in the coming years The promising MI therapies in the pipeline include FARXIGA/FORXIGA (dapagliflozin), JARDIANCE (empagliflozin), Olpasiran (AMG860), Pelacarsen (TQJ230), Selatogrel, FDY-5301, CSL112, IMT-358, CL2020, MEDI6570, KAND567, Asundexian, Dutogliptin, MPC-25-IC , and others

and others In November 2022 , Amgen presented end-of-treatment data from its Phase II OCEAN (a)-DOSE study of olpasiran during the Late-Breaking Science Session of the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions and simultaneously published in the New England Journal of Medicine

presented end-of-treatment data from its Phase II OCEAN (a)-DOSE study of olpasiran during the Late-Breaking Science Session of the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions and simultaneously published in the New England Journal of Medicine As per the Q32022 investor presentation of AstraZeneca data, readouts from the Phase III (DAPA-MI) trial of FARXIGA/FORXIGA is anticipated by 2H 2023. With an estimated key regulatory submission acceptance after 2023

In June 2021 , Idorsia announced the initiation of the Phase III registration study "SOS-AMI" to evaluate the efficacy and safety of self-administered SC selatogrel in suspected AMI

announced the initiation of the Phase III registration study "SOS-AMI" to evaluate the efficacy and safety of self-administered SC selatogrel in suspected AMI In September 2020 , the FDA granted Fast Track designation for the development of JARDIANCE to prevent hospitalization for heart failure and reduce the risk of mortality in patients with and without diabetes who have had an acute MI

the FDA granted for the development of JARDIANCE to prevent hospitalization for heart failure and reduce the risk of mortality in patients with and without diabetes who have had an acute MI In July 2020 , AstraZeneca was granted Fast Track designation in the US for the development of FARXIGA to reduce the risk of hospitalization for heart failure (hHF) or cardiovascular (CV) death in adults following an AMI or heart attack

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the major MI market share @ MI Market Report.

MI Overview

MI is pathologically defined as myocardial cell death caused by prolonged ischemia. The first ultrastructural changes are diminished cellular glycogen, relaxed myofibrils, and sarcolemmal disruption, which can be seen as early as 10-15 minutes after the onset of ischemia. Symptoms of MI include chest pain, which may initially manifest as a sensation of tightness or pressure. The pain usually radiates to the left arm, but it can also radiate to the lower jaw, neck, right arm, back, and upper abdomen. Sweating, nausea, vomiting, and fainting may accompany chest pain.

The typical clinical features, ECG findings, and elevation of cardiac biomarkers are used for MI diagnosis. Cardiovascular catheterization is required for definitive diagnosis and serves diagnostic and therapeutic purposes. All patients suspected of having ACS should be considered for emergency revascularization; other MI treatment options include anticoagulation, antiplatelet therapy, statin therapy, and other adjunctive measures.

MI Epidemiology Segmentation

DelveInsight estimates that there were approximately 15 milliondiagnosed prevalent cases of MI in the 7MM in 2021.

Among EU4 countries, Germany had the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of MI, while Spain had the lowest prevalent population among the 7MM.

The MI market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019-2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Gender-specific Prevalence

Type-specific Prevalence

Download the report to understand which factors are driving MI epidemiology trends @ MI Epidemiological Insights.

MI Treatment Market

The goals of initial MI treatment are to relieve pain, immediately identify ST changes via 12-lead EKG, initiate reperfusion (if the patient is a candidate), and assess and treat hemodynamic abnormalities. Oxygen, nitroglycerin, and morphine sulfate are the most effective pain relievers. Reperfusion therapy is indicated for patients with ST-segment elevation or a new LBBB with symptoms lasting 12 hours or less. MI treatment may be divided into two paths depending on whether the patient has a STEMI or an NSTEMI. The pharmacologic MI treatment is further subdivided into several groups of medications that improve survival, reduce recurrent ischemic events, and provide symptomatic relief. Following the primary MI treatment, a multimodal regimen of therapies is used. To classify the disease, rapid diagnostic tests and serial biomarker analysis are used to begin MI treatment.

The current MI market has been segmented into different commonly used therapeutic classes based on the prevailing MI treatment pattern across the 7MM, which exhibits minor variations in the overall prescription pattern. The major classes covered in the forecast model are antiplatelet agents, anticoagulants, vasodilators, beta-blockers, lipid-lowering drugs, Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, ARBs (Angiotensin-II receptor Blockers), and calcium channel blockers.

In recent years, it has been demonstrated that pre-hospital thrombolysis has a role in the management of patients seen early after symptom onset in comparison/association with patients who had primary coronary intervention or elective primary coronary intervention. This is an important issue that is still being researched to prevent cardiac arrest, large scares, and again limit the transition to heart failure and improve the survival rate after AMI.

To know more about MI treatment guidelines, visit @ MI Management.

MI Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

FARXIGA/FORXIGA (dapagliflozin): AstraZeneca

JARDIANCE (empagliflozin): Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly and Company

Pelacarsen (TQJ230): Novartis

Olpasiran: Amgen

Selatogrel: Idorsia Pharmaceuticals

FDY-5301: Faraday Pharmaceuticals

CSL112: CSL Behring

IMT-358: Immediate Therapeutics

CL2020: Mitsubishi Chemical Group

MEDI6570: AstraZeneca

KAND567: Kancera

Asundexian: Bayer

Dutogliptin: Recardio

MPC-25-IC: Mesoblast

Learn more about the FDA-approved drugs for MI @ Drugs for MI Treatment.

MI Market Dynamics

The dynamics of MI market is anticipated to change in the coming years. The growing emphasis on secondary preventive measures to avoid recurrent/new events, lifestyle changes, and the growing number of smokers and cases of obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and others, are expected to fuel MI market growth. Moreover, heart attacks and strokes are major cost drivers in the 7MM healthcare system. The volume of the MI market is enormous. The patient is receiving multiple therapies at the same time. The smallest portion of the patient share can provide pharmaceutical companies with options worth millions of dollars in the MI market.

However, several factors are likely to affect the growth of the MI market. Women appear to be underdiagnosed with MI, despite being at higher risk because medical training for healthcare professionals and public information has emphasized the identification of symptoms that typically affect men. This highlights the importance of gender differences in developing strategies for early MI detection and tailored secondary prevention after MI, which should result in a higher rate of MI detection in women.

Moreover, off-label therapies and generics account for the majority of the current MI market because they are less expensive and more easily accessible to patients, thus, causing a dip in the MI market growth. Hence, all these factors mentioned above will hamper the MI market growth in the future.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019-2032 Coverage 7MM the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan Base Year 2019 MI Market CAGR 1.61 % MI Market Size in 2021 USD 21 Billion Key MI Companies AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen, Novartis, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, Faraday Pharmaceuticals, CSL Behring, Immediate Therapeutics, Mitsubishi Chemical Group, Kancera, Bayer, Recardio, Mesoblast, and others Key Pipeline MITherapies FARXIGA/FORXIGA (dapagliflozin), JARDIANCE (empagliflozin), Pelacarsen (TQJ230), Olpasiran, Selatogrel, FDY-5301, CSL112, IMT-358, CL2020, MEDI6570, KAND567, Asundexian, Dutogliptin, MPC-25-IC, and others

Scope of the MI Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: MI current marketed and emerging therapies

MI current marketed and emerging therapies MI Market Dynamics: MI market drivers and barriers

MI market drivers and barriers Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, MI Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about MI drugs in development @ MI Clinical Trials.

Table of Contents

1. MI Market Key Insights 2. MI Market Report Introduction 3. MI Executive Summary 4. MI Key Events 5. Epidemiology and Market Methodology 6. MI Market Overview at a Glance 7. MI Disease Background and Overview 8. MI Treatment and Management 9. Guidelines and Recommendations for MI 10. MI Epidemiology and Patient Population 10.1 Key Findings 10.2 Assumptions and Rationale 10.3 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Patient Population of MI in the 7MM 10.4 United States 10.5 EU4 and the UK 10.6 Japan 11. Patient Journey 12. MI Marketed Drugs 13. MI Emerging Drugs 14. Seven Major MI Market Analysis 14.1 Key Findings 14.2 Total Market Size of MI in the 7MM 14.3 Market Outlook 14.4 Attribute Analysis 14.5 Key Market Forecast Assumptions 14.6 United States Market Size 14.7 EU4 and the UK Market Size 14.8 Japan Market Size 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. KOL Views 18. Market Access and Reimbursement 19. Appendix 20. DelveInsight Capabilities 21. Disclaimer 22. About DelveInsight

