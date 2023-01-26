DJ Amundi FTSE Epra Europe Real Estate UCITS ETF - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi FTSE Epra Europe Real Estate UCITS ETF - EUR (C) (EPRE LN) Amundi FTSE Epra Europe Real Estate UCITS ETF - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 26-Jan-2023 / 16:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi FTSE Epra Europe Real Estate UCITS ETF - EUR (C)

DEALING DATE: 25-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 305.5121

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 117765

CODE: EPRE LN

ISIN: LU1681039480

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1681039480 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EPRE LN Sequence No.: 218736 EQS News ID: 1544799 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1544799&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 26, 2023 10:15 ET (15:15 GMT)