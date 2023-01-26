DJ Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (C) (500G LN) Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 26-Jan-2023 / 16:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (C)
DEALING DATE: 25-Jan-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 76.8818
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 39610469
CODE: 500G LN
ISIN: LU1681049018
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1681049018 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 500G LN Sequence No.: 218751 EQS News ID: 1544829 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1544829&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 26, 2023 10:15 ET (15:15 GMT)