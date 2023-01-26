Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2023) - West Island Brands Inc. (CSE: WIB) (FSE: 39N0) (OTC Pink: WIBFF) ("West Island" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Ms. Veronique Laberge, CPA as the new CFO of West Island Brands. Ms. Laberge initially joined the company as a special consultant, please see press release dated December 7, 2022. As Chartered Professional Accountant and Auditor with over 17 years of experience in professional practice Ms. Laberge is a welcome member of the Company management team.

Mr. Gurcharn Deol steps down as Interim CFO effective immediately but remains a member of the board of Directors. We would like to thank him for his years of service to the company.

About West Island

West Island is a multi-faceted, innovative company in the Quebec cannabis space. Its subsidiary, RoyalMax Biotechnology Canada Inc. D.B.A West Island Culture is a Montreal, Quebec based cannabis company. A Health Canada Licence Holder West Island has standard cultivation licence, standard processing, medical sales and sales licences.

For more information on West Island Brands please visit the website at: westislandbrands.com. West Island cannabis products can be found in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Northwest Territories, Ontario and Quebec.

