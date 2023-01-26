Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Result of AGM

26 January 2023

BARINGS EMERGING EMEA OPPORTUNITIES PLC (the "Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting held on 26 January 2023

Following the Annual General Meeting held today, the Company is pleased to announce that all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a poll, including the following resolutions:

Resolution 11 (ordinary resolution): To authorise the Directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Act").

Resolution 12 (special resolution): To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares for cash pursuant to Sections 570 and 573 of the Act otherwise than in accordance with statutory pre-emption rights and/or transfer treasury shares where such transfer is treated as an allotment of shares under Section 560 of the Act free of the restriction in Section 561 of the Act.

Resolution 13 (special resolution): To authorise the Directors to make market purchases of the Company's own shares.

Resolution 14 (special resolution): To hold general meetings (other than annual general meetings) on 14 clear days' notice.

The poll votes received in relation to these resolutions were as follows:

Resolutions Votes For % Votes Against % Votes Withheld % of ISC voted Resolution 1 6,208,236 99.99 454 0.01 0 40.73% Resolution 2 6,197,615 99.89 6,892 0.11 4,183 40.70% Resolution 3 6,207,036 99.99 454 0.01 1,200 40.72% Resolution 4 6,205,144 99.99 513 0.01 3,033 40.71% Resolution 5 6,205,144 99.99 513 0.01 3,033 40.71% Resolution 6 5,663,369 91.26 542,288 8.74 3,033 40.71% Resolution 7 6,204,921 99.99 736 0.01 3,033 40.71% Resolution 8 5,663,592 91.26 542,065 8.74 3,033 40.71% Resolution 9 6,206,911 99.99 454 0.01 1,325 40.72% Resolution 10 6,206,228 99.99 504 0.01 1,958 40.71% Resolution 11 6,203,230 99.91 5,460 0.09 0 40.73% Resolution 12 6,157,388 99.20 49,419 0.80 1,883 40.71% Resolution 13 5,082,094 81.85 1,126,596 18.15 0 40.73% Resolution 14 6,208,236 99.99 454 0.01 0 40.73%

In accordance with the Listing Rules, a copy of the full text of Resolutions 11 to 14 will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Notes:

(i) Resolutions 1 to 11 were ordinary resolutions, requiring more than 50% of shareholder votes to be 'for' the resolutions.

(ii) Resolutions 12 to 14 were special resolutions, requiring not less than 75% of shareholder votes to be 'for' the resolutions.

(iii) Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman have been included in the 'for' total.

(iv) A 'vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'for' and 'against' a resolution.



LEI: 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69

