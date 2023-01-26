OL GROUPE: Karl Toko Ekambi loaned to Stade Rennais

Lyon, 26 January 2023

Olympique Lyonnais has agreed to loan Karl Toko Ekambi to Stade Rennais until 30 June 2023 for €1.5 million, with no purchase option, plus a potential bonus of no more than €1 million depending on the performance of the Rennes club in Ligue 1 and on the number of matches in which the player appears. Stade Rennais will be responsible for paying Karl Toko Ekambi's salary until the end of the loan.

After joining OL in January 2020 from Villareal, the Cameroon international forward appeared in 114 matches for OL and scored 38 goals, all competitions combined.

Olympique Lyonnais wishes Karl a successful second half of the season; he will remain tied to the club until 30 June 2024.

Tel: +33 (0)4 81 07 55 00

Fax: +33 (0)4 81 07 45 65

Email: investisseurs@ol.fr

www.ol.fr Euronext Paris - Segment C

Indices: CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All-Tradable - CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary

ISIN code: FR0010428771

Reuters: OLG.PA

Bloomberg: OLG FP

ICB: 40501030 Recreational services

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

nG9ykZuakprHyZ6dYZVrl5Vla5pplmWXaGLGxpWbasnJanBlx29qasbHZnBpl2lt

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-78247-olg-20230126-pr-pret-kte-en.pdf