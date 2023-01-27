US-based online retailer, Doviast, launches eco-friendly products on its website, and ships anywhere in the US and its territories. Products are sourced for durability and sustainability.

Online Shop Doviast Launches New Collection of Eco-Friendly Products

As consumers increasingly say they want brands that embrace purpose and sustainability, Doviast now aims to offer eco-friendly products for any budget that are durable and more sustainable to meet that demand.

Eco-friendly is a term that can be applied to anything that's better for the air, land, water, and wildlife, explains the company. Eco-friendly products come from materials that have been recycled, are easy to recycle, reusable, or are from natural sources such as bamboo or cotton. With people becoming more environmentally conscious throughout the world, the need for eco-friendly products has grown.

Doviast brings together the finest materials and stunning designs to create great products. These items are developed with a complete dedication to quality, durability, and functionality. There are over 18,000 products available on the website in categories such as fashion, pet supplies, electronics, beauty and health, toys, kids and babies, and clothing.

The online store features curated products chosen for their value for money and high standards of environmental sustainability. Items available include silicone reusable straws, eco-dough that is made with non-toxic ingredients and essential oils, facial massage eggs, and smartwatches. One to three-day shipping is available in the United States and US territories.

Doviast is an online retailer, currently delivering only in the United States, that strives to be adventurous, creative, and open-minded. Their mission is to create long-term relationships with customers and inspire happiness and positivity. With the world becoming more climate-conscious, Doviast offers eco-friendly products of all types for every budget.

