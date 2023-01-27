Anzeige
WKN: A2PA4R ISIN: GB00BHJYC057 Ticker-Symbol: IC1H 
Tradegate
26.01.23
18:05 Uhr
65,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
64,5065,0008:24
64,5065,0008:00
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Jan 27

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2023 / InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (the Company) The Company announces that on 26 January 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 09 August 2022, as announced on 09 August 2022.

Date of purchase:26 January 2023
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:9,437
Lowest price paid per share:£ 56.4200
Highest price paid per share:£ 57.0600
Average price paid per share:£ 56.7846

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,421,334 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);

Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Dan Winter (+44 (0)7423 793 352)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 9,437 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 26 January 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

9,437

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 57.0600

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 56.4200

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 56.7846

Detailed information:

Transaction Date

Time

Time Zone

Volume

Price (GBP)

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

26/01/2023

08:29:29

GMT

57

56.4200

XLON

700209197749763

26/01/2023

08:29:29

GMT

81

56.4200

XLON

700209197749764

26/01/2023

08:42:38

GMT

81

56.5200

XLON

700209197751034

26/01/2023

08:54:43

GMT

64

56.5000

XLON

700209197752005

26/01/2023

08:58:28

GMT

13

56.5000

XLON

700209197752318

26/01/2023

08:58:28

GMT

79

56.5000

XLON

700209197752317

26/01/2023

09:04:52

GMT

52

56.5400

XLON

700209197752665

26/01/2023

09:13:51

GMT

12

56.6200

XLON

700209197753341

26/01/2023

09:13:51

GMT

58

56.6200

XLON

700209197753340

26/01/2023

09:13:51

GMT

110

56.6200

XLON

700209197753337

26/01/2023

09:19:18

GMT

61

56.6800

XLON

700209197753744

26/01/2023

09:22:18

GMT

86

56.7000

XLON

700209197753937

26/01/2023

09:26:02

GMT

71

56.7200

XLON

700209197754191

26/01/2023

09:30:06

GMT

110

56.6600

XLON

700209197754455

26/01/2023

09:39:41

GMT

64

56.6200

XLON

700209197755394

26/01/2023

09:46:26

GMT

75

56.6000

XLON

700209197755853

26/01/2023

09:51:41

GMT

78

56.5800

XLON

700209197756130

26/01/2023

10:01:44

GMT

98

56.5600

XLON

700209197756773

26/01/2023

10:17:12

GMT

191

56.5800

XLON

700209197757973

26/01/2023

10:26:53

GMT

62

56.5400

XLON

700209197758950

26/01/2023

10:35:43

GMT

74

56.5600

XLON

700209197759512

26/01/2023

10:37:20

GMT

67

56.5400

XLON

700209197759633

26/01/2023

11:13:48

GMT

59

56.5200

XLON

700209197762048

26/01/2023

11:13:48

GMT

91

56.5200

XLON

700209197762049

26/01/2023

11:14:06

GMT

81

56.5200

XLON

700209197762087

26/01/2023

11:27:56

GMT

34

56.5000

XLON

700209197763022

26/01/2023

11:27:56

GMT

81

56.5000

XLON

700209197763021

26/01/2023

11:36:04

GMT

66

56.5200

XLON

700209197763425

26/01/2023

11:36:04

GMT

70

56.5200

XLON

700209197763423

26/01/2023

11:53:20

GMT

80

56.5400

XLON

700209197764628

26/01/2023

12:02:09

GMT

77

56.6000

XLON

700209197765209

26/01/2023

12:22:12

GMT

186

56.6200

XLON

700209197766559

26/01/2023

12:25:34

GMT

184

56.5800

XLON

700209197766777

26/01/2023

12:38:21

GMT

107

56.6200

XLON

700209197767617

26/01/2023

12:44:59

GMT

69

56.6400

XLON

700209197768198

26/01/2023

12:51:51

GMT

72

56.6400

XLON

700209197768842

26/01/2023

12:59:56

GMT

18

56.7000

XLON

700209197769561

26/01/2023

12:59:56

GMT

131

56.7000

XLON

700209197769562

26/01/2023

13:07:03

GMT

62

56.7400

XLON

700209197770211

26/01/2023

13:13:01

GMT

68

56.7400

XLON

700209197770608

26/01/2023

13:19:19

GMT

69

56.7600

XLON

700209197771129

26/01/2023

13:26:11

GMT

6

56.7600

XLON

700209197771696

26/01/2023

13:26:11

GMT

103

56.7600

XLON

700209197771695

26/01/2023

13:29:20

GMT

65

56.7600

XLON

700209197771863

26/01/2023

13:30:02

GMT

68

56.7200

XLON

700209197772072

26/01/2023

13:35:07

GMT

62

56.7600

XLON

700209197772923

26/01/2023

13:40:01

GMT

5

56.8000

XLON

700209197773284

26/01/2023

13:40:01

GMT

29

56.8000

XLON

700209197773285

26/01/2023

13:40:01

GMT

36

56.8000

XLON

700209197773283

26/01/2023

13:44:38

GMT

81

56.8200

XLON

700209197773716

26/01/2023

13:50:23

GMT

83

56.9600

XLON

700209197774180

26/01/2023

13:57:53

GMT

75

57.0000

XLON

700209197774835

26/01/2023

13:57:53

GMT

86

57.0000

XLON

700209197774836

26/01/2023

14:05:42

GMT

171

57.0600

XLON

700209197775593

26/01/2023

14:09:35

GMT

71

57.0000

XLON

700209197775911

26/01/2023

14:13:25

GMT

74

57.0000

XLON

700209197776241

26/01/2023

14:15:39

GMT

66

57.0200

XLON

700209197776419

26/01/2023

14:20:35

GMT

69

57.0000

XLON

700209197776908

26/01/2023

14:27:21

GMT

62

56.9200

XLON

700209197777625

26/01/2023

14:30:37

GMT

172

56.9200

XLON

700209197778429

26/01/2023

14:33:12

GMT

61

56.9600

XLON

700209197779118

26/01/2023

14:34:04

GMT

62

56.9800

XLON

700209197779349

26/01/2023

14:35:30

GMT

86

56.9600

XLON

700209197779828

26/01/2023

14:36:58

GMT

69

56.9800

XLON

700209197780189

26/01/2023

14:37:48

GMT

61

56.9600

XLON

700209197780358

26/01/2023

14:39:30

GMT

63

56.9600

XLON

700209197780716

26/01/2023

14:40:44

GMT

72

56.9800

XLON

700209197781075

26/01/2023

14:43:13

GMT

67

56.9800

XLON

700209197781832

26/01/2023

14:43:37

GMT

30

56.9800

XLON

700209197781970

26/01/2023

14:43:37

GMT

42

56.9800

XLON

700209197781971

26/01/2023

14:46:15

GMT

129

56.9400

XLON

700209197782669

26/01/2023

14:48:52

GMT

63

56.9600

XLON

700209197783230

26/01/2023

14:50:03

GMT

23

56.8800

XLON

700209197783598

26/01/2023

14:50:03

GMT

105

56.8800

XLON

700209197783597

26/01/2023

14:54:10

GMT

72

56.8600

XLON

700209197784256

26/01/2023

14:55:02

GMT

69

56.8400

XLON

700209197784389

26/01/2023

14:56:33

GMT

89

56.8200

XLON

700209197784622

26/01/2023

15:00:03

GMT

104

56.8800

XLON

700209197785557

26/01/2023

15:00:03

GMT

105

56.8800

XLON

700209197785562

26/01/2023

15:03:50

GMT

65

56.8400

XLON

700209197786242

26/01/2023

15:04:38

GMT

62

56.8200

XLON

700209197786379

26/01/2023

15:09:05

GMT

119

56.8400

XLON

700209197787010

26/01/2023

15:10:05

GMT

37

56.8600

XLON

700209197787188

26/01/2023

15:10:05

GMT

62

56.8600

XLON

700209197787189

26/01/2023

15:16:45

GMT

61

56.9600

XLON

700209197788370

26/01/2023

15:18:06

GMT

28

56.9600

XLON

700209197788597

26/01/2023

15:18:06

GMT

33

56.9600

XLON

700209197788598

26/01/2023

15:19:37

GMT

61

56.9600

XLON

700209197788754

26/01/2023

15:20:48

GMT

66

56.9600

XLON

700209197788922

26/01/2023

15:20:57

GMT

269

56.9400

XLON

700209197788946

26/01/2023

15:26:36

GMT

199

56.9800

XLON

700209197789620

26/01/2023

15:28:07

GMT

53

56.9400

XLON

700209197789860

26/01/2023

15:30:00

GMT

67

56.9600

XLON

700209197790284

26/01/2023

15:33:05

GMT

117

56.9800

XLON

700209197790819

26/01/2023

15:35:46

GMT

77

57.0000

XLON

700209197791400

26/01/2023

15:38:01

GMT

8

56.9400

XLON

700209197791968

26/01/2023

15:38:01

GMT

111

56.9400

XLON

700209197791967

26/01/2023

15:42:24

GMT

161

56.9200

XLON

700209197792732

26/01/2023

15:47:30

GMT

11

56.9400

XLON

700209197793343

26/01/2023

15:47:30

GMT

58

56.9400

XLON

700209197793342

26/01/2023

15:47:30

GMT

69

56.9400

XLON

700209197793339

26/01/2023

15:47:51

GMT

43

56.9000

XLON

700209197793385

26/01/2023

15:47:51

GMT

60

56.9000

XLON

700209197793384

26/01/2023

15:52:09

GMT

32

56.8400

XLON

700209197793912

26/01/2023

15:52:09

GMT

40

56.8400

XLON

700209197793913

26/01/2023

15:54:03

GMT

70

56.8200

XLON

700209197794198

26/01/2023

15:55:29

GMT

63

56.7600

XLON

700209197794496

26/01/2023

16:00:12

GMT

134

56.7600

XLON

700209197795421

26/01/2023

16:02:03

GMT

74

56.7000

XLON

700209197795969

26/01/2023

16:04:01

GMT

38

56.7200

XLON

700209197796329

26/01/2023

16:04:01

GMT

43

56.7200

XLON

700209197796330

26/01/2023

16:06:09

GMT

66

56.7000

XLON

700209197796813

26/01/2023

16:06:13

GMT

64

56.6800

XLON

700209197796848

26/01/2023

16:09:02

GMT

90

56.6400

XLON

700209197797364

26/01/2023

16:17:05

GMT

80

56.8000

XLON

700209197799060

26/01/2023

16:18:40

GMT

46

56.8000

XLON

700209197799371

26/01/2023

16:18:40

GMT

58

56.8000

XLON

700209197799372

26/01/2023

16:18:40

GMT

95

56.8000

XLON

700209197799365

26/01/2023

16:18:40

GMT

186

56.8000

XLON

700209197799373

26/01/2023

16:22:07

GMT

144

56.7600

XLON

700209197800183

26/01/2023

16:25:51

GMT

86

56.8200

XLON

700209197801072

26/01/2023

16:27:49

GMT

72

56.8400

XLON

700209197801457

26/01/2023

16:28:46

GMT

52

56.8600

XLON

700209197801651

26/01/2023

16:29:55

GMT

2

56.9000

XLON

700209197802105

