InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Jan 27

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2023 / InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (the Company) The Company announces that on 26 January 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 09 August 2022, as announced on 09 August 2022.

Date of purchase: 26 January 2023 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 9,437 Lowest price paid per share: £ 56.4200 Highest price paid per share: £ 57.0600 Average price paid per share: £ 56.7846

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.



Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,421,334 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).



A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.



Enquiries to:



InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:



Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);

Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Dan Winter (+44 (0)7423 793 352)

Schedule of Purchases



Shares purchased: 9,437 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)



Date of purchases: 26 January 2023



Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange Cboe BXE Cboe CXE Turquoise Number of ordinary shares purchased 9,437 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 57.0600 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 56.4200 Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share) £ 56.7846

Detailed information:

Transaction Date Time Time Zone Volume Price (GBP) Trading Venue Transaction ID 26/01/2023 08:29:29 GMT 57 56.4200 XLON 700209197749763 26/01/2023 08:29:29 GMT 81 56.4200 XLON 700209197749764 26/01/2023 08:42:38 GMT 81 56.5200 XLON 700209197751034 26/01/2023 08:54:43 GMT 64 56.5000 XLON 700209197752005 26/01/2023 08:58:28 GMT 13 56.5000 XLON 700209197752318 26/01/2023 08:58:28 GMT 79 56.5000 XLON 700209197752317 26/01/2023 09:04:52 GMT 52 56.5400 XLON 700209197752665 26/01/2023 09:13:51 GMT 12 56.6200 XLON 700209197753341 26/01/2023 09:13:51 GMT 58 56.6200 XLON 700209197753340 26/01/2023 09:13:51 GMT 110 56.6200 XLON 700209197753337 26/01/2023 09:19:18 GMT 61 56.6800 XLON 700209197753744 26/01/2023 09:22:18 GMT 86 56.7000 XLON 700209197753937 26/01/2023 09:26:02 GMT 71 56.7200 XLON 700209197754191 26/01/2023 09:30:06 GMT 110 56.6600 XLON 700209197754455 26/01/2023 09:39:41 GMT 64 56.6200 XLON 700209197755394 26/01/2023 09:46:26 GMT 75 56.6000 XLON 700209197755853 26/01/2023 09:51:41 GMT 78 56.5800 XLON 700209197756130 26/01/2023 10:01:44 GMT 98 56.5600 XLON 700209197756773 26/01/2023 10:17:12 GMT 191 56.5800 XLON 700209197757973 26/01/2023 10:26:53 GMT 62 56.5400 XLON 700209197758950 26/01/2023 10:35:43 GMT 74 56.5600 XLON 700209197759512 26/01/2023 10:37:20 GMT 67 56.5400 XLON 700209197759633 26/01/2023 11:13:48 GMT 59 56.5200 XLON 700209197762048 26/01/2023 11:13:48 GMT 91 56.5200 XLON 700209197762049 26/01/2023 11:14:06 GMT 81 56.5200 XLON 700209197762087 26/01/2023 11:27:56 GMT 34 56.5000 XLON 700209197763022 26/01/2023 11:27:56 GMT 81 56.5000 XLON 700209197763021 26/01/2023 11:36:04 GMT 66 56.5200 XLON 700209197763425 26/01/2023 11:36:04 GMT 70 56.5200 XLON 700209197763423 26/01/2023 11:53:20 GMT 80 56.5400 XLON 700209197764628 26/01/2023 12:02:09 GMT 77 56.6000 XLON 700209197765209 26/01/2023 12:22:12 GMT 186 56.6200 XLON 700209197766559 26/01/2023 12:25:34 GMT 184 56.5800 XLON 700209197766777 26/01/2023 12:38:21 GMT 107 56.6200 XLON 700209197767617 26/01/2023 12:44:59 GMT 69 56.6400 XLON 700209197768198 26/01/2023 12:51:51 GMT 72 56.6400 XLON 700209197768842 26/01/2023 12:59:56 GMT 18 56.7000 XLON 700209197769561 26/01/2023 12:59:56 GMT 131 56.7000 XLON 700209197769562 26/01/2023 13:07:03 GMT 62 56.7400 XLON 700209197770211 26/01/2023 13:13:01 GMT 68 56.7400 XLON 700209197770608 26/01/2023 13:19:19 GMT 69 56.7600 XLON 700209197771129 26/01/2023 13:26:11 GMT 6 56.7600 XLON 700209197771696 26/01/2023 13:26:11 GMT 103 56.7600 XLON 700209197771695 26/01/2023 13:29:20 GMT 65 56.7600 XLON 700209197771863 26/01/2023 13:30:02 GMT 68 56.7200 XLON 700209197772072 26/01/2023 13:35:07 GMT 62 56.7600 XLON 700209197772923 26/01/2023 13:40:01 GMT 5 56.8000 XLON 700209197773284 26/01/2023 13:40:01 GMT 29 56.8000 XLON 700209197773285 26/01/2023 13:40:01 GMT 36 56.8000 XLON 700209197773283 26/01/2023 13:44:38 GMT 81 56.8200 XLON 700209197773716 26/01/2023 13:50:23 GMT 83 56.9600 XLON 700209197774180 26/01/2023 13:57:53 GMT 75 57.0000 XLON 700209197774835 26/01/2023 13:57:53 GMT 86 57.0000 XLON 700209197774836 26/01/2023 14:05:42 GMT 171 57.0600 XLON 700209197775593 26/01/2023 14:09:35 GMT 71 57.0000 XLON 700209197775911 26/01/2023 14:13:25 GMT 74 57.0000 XLON 700209197776241 26/01/2023 14:15:39 GMT 66 57.0200 XLON 700209197776419 26/01/2023 14:20:35 GMT 69 57.0000 XLON 700209197776908 26/01/2023 14:27:21 GMT 62 56.9200 XLON 700209197777625 26/01/2023 14:30:37 GMT 172 56.9200 XLON 700209197778429 26/01/2023 14:33:12 GMT 61 56.9600 XLON 700209197779118 26/01/2023 14:34:04 GMT 62 56.9800 XLON 700209197779349 26/01/2023 14:35:30 GMT 86 56.9600 XLON 700209197779828 26/01/2023 14:36:58 GMT 69 56.9800 XLON 700209197780189 26/01/2023 14:37:48 GMT 61 56.9600 XLON 700209197780358 26/01/2023 14:39:30 GMT 63 56.9600 XLON 700209197780716 26/01/2023 14:40:44 GMT 72 56.9800 XLON 700209197781075 26/01/2023 14:43:13 GMT 67 56.9800 XLON 700209197781832 26/01/2023 14:43:37 GMT 30 56.9800 XLON 700209197781970 26/01/2023 14:43:37 GMT 42 56.9800 XLON 700209197781971 26/01/2023 14:46:15 GMT 129 56.9400 XLON 700209197782669 26/01/2023 14:48:52 GMT 63 56.9600 XLON 700209197783230 26/01/2023 14:50:03 GMT 23 56.8800 XLON 700209197783598 26/01/2023 14:50:03 GMT 105 56.8800 XLON 700209197783597 26/01/2023 14:54:10 GMT 72 56.8600 XLON 700209197784256 26/01/2023 14:55:02 GMT 69 56.8400 XLON 700209197784389 26/01/2023 14:56:33 GMT 89 56.8200 XLON 700209197784622 26/01/2023 15:00:03 GMT 104 56.8800 XLON 700209197785557 26/01/2023 15:00:03 GMT 105 56.8800 XLON 700209197785562 26/01/2023 15:03:50 GMT 65 56.8400 XLON 700209197786242 26/01/2023 15:04:38 GMT 62 56.8200 XLON 700209197786379 26/01/2023 15:09:05 GMT 119 56.8400 XLON 700209197787010 26/01/2023 15:10:05 GMT 37 56.8600 XLON 700209197787188 26/01/2023 15:10:05 GMT 62 56.8600 XLON 700209197787189 26/01/2023 15:16:45 GMT 61 56.9600 XLON 700209197788370 26/01/2023 15:18:06 GMT 28 56.9600 XLON 700209197788597 26/01/2023 15:18:06 GMT 33 56.9600 XLON 700209197788598 26/01/2023 15:19:37 GMT 61 56.9600 XLON 700209197788754 26/01/2023 15:20:48 GMT 66 56.9600 XLON 700209197788922 26/01/2023 15:20:57 GMT 269 56.9400 XLON 700209197788946 26/01/2023 15:26:36 GMT 199 56.9800 XLON 700209197789620 26/01/2023 15:28:07 GMT 53 56.9400 XLON 700209197789860 26/01/2023 15:30:00 GMT 67 56.9600 XLON 700209197790284 26/01/2023 15:33:05 GMT 117 56.9800 XLON 700209197790819 26/01/2023 15:35:46 GMT 77 57.0000 XLON 700209197791400 26/01/2023 15:38:01 GMT 8 56.9400 XLON 700209197791968 26/01/2023 15:38:01 GMT 111 56.9400 XLON 700209197791967 26/01/2023 15:42:24 GMT 161 56.9200 XLON 700209197792732 26/01/2023 15:47:30 GMT 11 56.9400 XLON 700209197793343 26/01/2023 15:47:30 GMT 58 56.9400 XLON 700209197793342 26/01/2023 15:47:30 GMT 69 56.9400 XLON 700209197793339 26/01/2023 15:47:51 GMT 43 56.9000 XLON 700209197793385 26/01/2023 15:47:51 GMT 60 56.9000 XLON 700209197793384 26/01/2023 15:52:09 GMT 32 56.8400 XLON 700209197793912 26/01/2023 15:52:09 GMT 40 56.8400 XLON 700209197793913 26/01/2023 15:54:03 GMT 70 56.8200 XLON 700209197794198 26/01/2023 15:55:29 GMT 63 56.7600 XLON 700209197794496 26/01/2023 16:00:12 GMT 134 56.7600 XLON 700209197795421 26/01/2023 16:02:03 GMT 74 56.7000 XLON 700209197795969 26/01/2023 16:04:01 GMT 38 56.7200 XLON 700209197796329 26/01/2023 16:04:01 GMT 43 56.7200 XLON 700209197796330 26/01/2023 16:06:09 GMT 66 56.7000 XLON 700209197796813 26/01/2023 16:06:13 GMT 64 56.6800 XLON 700209197796848 26/01/2023 16:09:02 GMT 90 56.6400 XLON 700209197797364 26/01/2023 16:17:05 GMT 80 56.8000 XLON 700209197799060 26/01/2023 16:18:40 GMT 46 56.8000 XLON 700209197799371 26/01/2023 16:18:40 GMT 58 56.8000 XLON 700209197799372 26/01/2023 16:18:40 GMT 95 56.8000 XLON 700209197799365 26/01/2023 16:18:40 GMT 186 56.8000 XLON 700209197799373 26/01/2023 16:22:07 GMT 144 56.7600 XLON 700209197800183 26/01/2023 16:25:51 GMT 86 56.8200 XLON 700209197801072 26/01/2023 16:27:49 GMT 72 56.8400 XLON 700209197801457 26/01/2023 16:28:46 GMT 52 56.8600 XLON 700209197801651 26/01/2023 16:29:55 GMT 2 56.9000 XLON 700209197802105

