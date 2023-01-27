InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Jan 27

Purchase of own shares
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 27, 2023 / InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (the Company) The Company announces that on 26 January 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 09 August 2022, as announced on 09 August 2022.
|Date of purchase:
|26 January 2023
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|9,437
|Lowest price paid per share:
|£ 56.4200
|Highest price paid per share:
|£ 57.0600
|Average price paid per share:
|£ 56.7846
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,421,334 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
Enquiries to:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);
Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Dan Winter (+44 (0)7423 793 352)
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: 9,437 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)
Date of purchases: 26 January 2023
Investment firm: GSI
Aggregated information:
London Stock Exchange
Cboe BXE
Cboe CXE
Turquoise
Number of ordinary shares purchased
9,437
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 57.0600
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 56.4200
Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)
£ 56.7846
Detailed information:
Transaction Date
Time
Time Zone
Volume
Price (GBP)
Trading Venue
Transaction ID
26/01/2023
08:29:29
GMT
57
56.4200
XLON
700209197749763
26/01/2023
08:29:29
GMT
81
56.4200
XLON
700209197749764
26/01/2023
08:42:38
GMT
81
56.5200
XLON
700209197751034
26/01/2023
08:54:43
GMT
64
56.5000
XLON
700209197752005
26/01/2023
08:58:28
GMT
13
56.5000
XLON
700209197752318
26/01/2023
08:58:28
GMT
79
56.5000
XLON
700209197752317
26/01/2023
09:04:52
GMT
52
56.5400
XLON
700209197752665
26/01/2023
09:13:51
GMT
12
56.6200
XLON
700209197753341
26/01/2023
09:13:51
GMT
58
56.6200
XLON
700209197753340
26/01/2023
09:13:51
GMT
110
56.6200
XLON
700209197753337
26/01/2023
09:19:18
GMT
61
56.6800
XLON
700209197753744
26/01/2023
09:22:18
GMT
86
56.7000
XLON
700209197753937
26/01/2023
09:26:02
GMT
71
56.7200
XLON
700209197754191
26/01/2023
09:30:06
GMT
110
56.6600
XLON
700209197754455
26/01/2023
09:39:41
GMT
64
56.6200
XLON
700209197755394
26/01/2023
09:46:26
GMT
75
56.6000
XLON
700209197755853
26/01/2023
09:51:41
GMT
78
56.5800
XLON
700209197756130
26/01/2023
10:01:44
GMT
98
56.5600
XLON
700209197756773
26/01/2023
10:17:12
GMT
191
56.5800
XLON
700209197757973
26/01/2023
10:26:53
GMT
62
56.5400
XLON
700209197758950
26/01/2023
10:35:43
GMT
74
56.5600
XLON
700209197759512
26/01/2023
10:37:20
GMT
67
56.5400
XLON
700209197759633
26/01/2023
11:13:48
GMT
59
56.5200
XLON
700209197762048
26/01/2023
11:13:48
GMT
91
56.5200
XLON
700209197762049
26/01/2023
11:14:06
GMT
81
56.5200
XLON
700209197762087
26/01/2023
11:27:56
GMT
34
56.5000
XLON
700209197763022
26/01/2023
11:27:56
GMT
81
56.5000
XLON
700209197763021
26/01/2023
11:36:04
GMT
66
56.5200
XLON
700209197763425
26/01/2023
11:36:04
GMT
70
56.5200
XLON
700209197763423
26/01/2023
11:53:20
GMT
80
56.5400
XLON
700209197764628
26/01/2023
12:02:09
GMT
77
56.6000
XLON
700209197765209
26/01/2023
12:22:12
GMT
186
56.6200
XLON
700209197766559
26/01/2023
12:25:34
GMT
184
56.5800
XLON
700209197766777
26/01/2023
12:38:21
GMT
107
56.6200
XLON
700209197767617
26/01/2023
12:44:59
GMT
69
56.6400
XLON
700209197768198
26/01/2023
12:51:51
GMT
72
56.6400
XLON
700209197768842
26/01/2023
12:59:56
GMT
18
56.7000
XLON
700209197769561
26/01/2023
12:59:56
GMT
131
56.7000
XLON
700209197769562
26/01/2023
13:07:03
GMT
62
56.7400
XLON
700209197770211
26/01/2023
13:13:01
GMT
68
56.7400
XLON
700209197770608
26/01/2023
13:19:19
GMT
69
56.7600
XLON
700209197771129
26/01/2023
13:26:11
GMT
6
56.7600
XLON
700209197771696
26/01/2023
13:26:11
GMT
103
56.7600
XLON
700209197771695
26/01/2023
13:29:20
GMT
65
56.7600
XLON
700209197771863
26/01/2023
13:30:02
GMT
68
56.7200
XLON
700209197772072
26/01/2023
13:35:07
GMT
62
56.7600
XLON
700209197772923
26/01/2023
13:40:01
GMT
5
56.8000
XLON
700209197773284
26/01/2023
13:40:01
GMT
29
56.8000
XLON
700209197773285
26/01/2023
13:40:01
GMT
36
56.8000
XLON
700209197773283
26/01/2023
13:44:38
GMT
81
56.8200
XLON
700209197773716
26/01/2023
13:50:23
GMT
83
56.9600
XLON
700209197774180
26/01/2023
13:57:53
GMT
75
57.0000
XLON
700209197774835
26/01/2023
13:57:53
GMT
86
57.0000
XLON
700209197774836
26/01/2023
14:05:42
GMT
171
57.0600
XLON
700209197775593
26/01/2023
14:09:35
GMT
71
57.0000
XLON
700209197775911
26/01/2023
14:13:25
GMT
74
57.0000
XLON
700209197776241
26/01/2023
14:15:39
GMT
66
57.0200
XLON
700209197776419
26/01/2023
14:20:35
GMT
69
57.0000
XLON
700209197776908
26/01/2023
14:27:21
GMT
62
56.9200
XLON
700209197777625
26/01/2023
14:30:37
GMT
172
56.9200
XLON
700209197778429
26/01/2023
14:33:12
GMT
61
56.9600
XLON
700209197779118
26/01/2023
14:34:04
GMT
62
56.9800
XLON
700209197779349
26/01/2023
14:35:30
GMT
86
56.9600
XLON
700209197779828
26/01/2023
14:36:58
GMT
69
56.9800
XLON
700209197780189
26/01/2023
14:37:48
GMT
61
56.9600
XLON
700209197780358
26/01/2023
14:39:30
GMT
63
56.9600
XLON
700209197780716
26/01/2023
14:40:44
GMT
72
56.9800
XLON
700209197781075
26/01/2023
14:43:13
GMT
67
56.9800
XLON
700209197781832
26/01/2023
14:43:37
GMT
30
56.9800
XLON
700209197781970
26/01/2023
14:43:37
GMT
42
56.9800
XLON
700209197781971
26/01/2023
14:46:15
GMT
129
56.9400
XLON
700209197782669
26/01/2023
14:48:52
GMT
63
56.9600
XLON
700209197783230
26/01/2023
14:50:03
GMT
23
56.8800
XLON
700209197783598
26/01/2023
14:50:03
GMT
105
56.8800
XLON
700209197783597
26/01/2023
14:54:10
GMT
72
56.8600
XLON
700209197784256
26/01/2023
14:55:02
GMT
69
56.8400
XLON
700209197784389
26/01/2023
14:56:33
GMT
89
56.8200
XLON
700209197784622
26/01/2023
15:00:03
GMT
104
56.8800
XLON
700209197785557
26/01/2023
15:00:03
GMT
105
56.8800
XLON
700209197785562
26/01/2023
15:03:50
GMT
65
56.8400
XLON
700209197786242
26/01/2023
15:04:38
GMT
62
56.8200
XLON
700209197786379
26/01/2023
15:09:05
GMT
119
56.8400
XLON
700209197787010
26/01/2023
15:10:05
GMT
37
56.8600
XLON
700209197787188
26/01/2023
15:10:05
GMT
62
56.8600
XLON
700209197787189
26/01/2023
15:16:45
GMT
61
56.9600
XLON
700209197788370
26/01/2023
15:18:06
GMT
28
56.9600
XLON
700209197788597
26/01/2023
15:18:06
GMT
33
56.9600
XLON
700209197788598
26/01/2023
15:19:37
GMT
61
56.9600
XLON
700209197788754
26/01/2023
15:20:48
GMT
66
56.9600
XLON
700209197788922
26/01/2023
15:20:57
GMT
269
56.9400
XLON
700209197788946
26/01/2023
15:26:36
GMT
199
56.9800
XLON
700209197789620
26/01/2023
15:28:07
GMT
53
56.9400
XLON
700209197789860
26/01/2023
15:30:00
GMT
67
56.9600
XLON
700209197790284
26/01/2023
15:33:05
GMT
117
56.9800
XLON
700209197790819
26/01/2023
15:35:46
GMT
77
57.0000
XLON
700209197791400
26/01/2023
15:38:01
GMT
8
56.9400
XLON
700209197791968
26/01/2023
15:38:01
GMT
111
56.9400
XLON
700209197791967
26/01/2023
15:42:24
GMT
161
56.9200
XLON
700209197792732
26/01/2023
15:47:30
GMT
11
56.9400
XLON
700209197793343
26/01/2023
15:47:30
GMT
58
56.9400
XLON
700209197793342
26/01/2023
15:47:30
GMT
69
56.9400
XLON
700209197793339
26/01/2023
15:47:51
GMT
43
56.9000
XLON
700209197793385
26/01/2023
15:47:51
GMT
60
56.9000
XLON
700209197793384
26/01/2023
15:52:09
GMT
32
56.8400
XLON
700209197793912
26/01/2023
15:52:09
GMT
40
56.8400
XLON
700209197793913
26/01/2023
15:54:03
GMT
70
56.8200
XLON
700209197794198
26/01/2023
15:55:29
GMT
63
56.7600
XLON
700209197794496
26/01/2023
16:00:12
GMT
134
56.7600
XLON
700209197795421
26/01/2023
16:02:03
GMT
74
56.7000
XLON
700209197795969
26/01/2023
16:04:01
GMT
38
56.7200
XLON
700209197796329
26/01/2023
16:04:01
GMT
43
56.7200
XLON
700209197796330
26/01/2023
16:06:09
GMT
66
56.7000
XLON
700209197796813
26/01/2023
16:06:13
GMT
64
56.6800
XLON
700209197796848
26/01/2023
16:09:02
GMT
90
56.6400
XLON
700209197797364
26/01/2023
16:17:05
GMT
80
56.8000
XLON
700209197799060
26/01/2023
16:18:40
GMT
46
56.8000
XLON
700209197799371
26/01/2023
16:18:40
GMT
58
56.8000
XLON
700209197799372
26/01/2023
16:18:40
GMT
95
56.8000
XLON
700209197799365
26/01/2023
16:18:40
GMT
186
56.8000
XLON
700209197799373
26/01/2023
16:22:07
GMT
144
56.7600
XLON
700209197800183
26/01/2023
16:25:51
GMT
86
56.8200
XLON
700209197801072
26/01/2023
16:27:49
GMT
72
56.8400
XLON
700209197801457
26/01/2023
16:28:46
GMT
52
56.8600
XLON
700209197801651
26/01/2023
16:29:55
GMT
2
56.9000
XLON
700209197802105
