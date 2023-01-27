CoinShares Digital Securities Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

CoinShares Digital Securities Limited: Choice of home Member State & competent authority



27.01.2023



27th January 2023 CoinShares Digital Securities Limited Disclosure of choice of the home Member State and the competent authority for the needs of the Transparency Directive In accordance with article 222-1 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), CoinShares Digital Securities Limited specifies that its home Member State, according to the Directive 2004/109/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council of December 15th, 2004 (the Transparency Directive) modified, is France and as a consequence, the competent authority for the control of the compliance with its obligations regarding regulated information is the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

