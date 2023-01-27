

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMHF.PK, LVMUY.PK), a French luxury company, reported a rise in earnings and revenue for the fiscal 2022, driven by a significant growth in revenues of all of its business groups due to a strong demand.



For the 12-month period, the Paris-headquartered firm reported a net profit of 14.084 billion euros, compared with 12.036 billion euros of 2021.



Profit from recurring operations moved up to 21.055 billion euros from last year's 17.151 billion euros.



Revenue stood at 79.184 billion euros, an improvement from 64.215 billion euros a year ago.



For the fiscal 2022, LVMH intends to propose a dividend of 12 euros per share. An interim dividend of 5 euros per share was paid on December 5, 2022. The balance of 7 euros will be paid on April 27.



