Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, January 26
[27.01.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|26.01.23
|IE00BN4GXL63
|23,779,000.00
|EUR
|0
|208,458,024.16
|8.7665
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|26.01.23
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|891,301.94
|88.4228
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|26.01.23
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|1,178,600.00
|EUR
|0
|118,046,026.17
|100.1578
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|26.01.23
|IE00BMDWWS85
|129,202.00
|USD
|0
|14,043,094.42
|108.691
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|26.01.23
|IE00BN0T9H70
|57,519.00
|GBP
|0
|6,144,183.83
|106.8201
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|26.01.23
|IE00BKX90X67
|113,641.00
|EUR
|0
|11,879,457.68
|104.535
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|26.01.23
|IE00BKX90W50
|46,929.00
|CHF
|0
|4,670,650.35
|99.5259
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|26.01.23
|IE000V6NHO66
|6,985,618.00
|USD
|0
|63,444,751.41
|9.0822
|Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|26.01.23
|IE000L1I4R94
|3,000,000.00
|USD
|0
|30,697,043.05
|10.2323
