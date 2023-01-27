DJ Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc (SGQD LN) Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Jan-2023 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 26-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 203.7223

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 25946

CODE: SGQD LN

ISIN: LU0855692520

