Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (WGES LN) Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Jan-2023 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 26-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 17.2829

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 166027

CODE: WGES LN

ISIN: LU1799934499

