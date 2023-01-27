DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C) (EMXG LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 27-Jan-2023 / 09:26 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C)
DEALING DATE: 26-Jan-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 41.7762
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5454983
CODE: EMXG LN
ISIN: LU2345046655
