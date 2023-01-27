DJ Amundi Global Corp SRI 1-5Y UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi Global Corp SRI 1-5Y UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C) (GCSG LN) Amundi Global Corp SRI 1-5Y UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s) 27-Jan-2023 / 09:27 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Global Corp SRI 1-5Y UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C)
DEALING DATE: 26-Jan-2023
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 47.1785
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4635442
CODE: GCSG LN
ISIN: LU2382233182
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU2382233182 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GCSG LN Sequence No.: 218940 EQS News ID: 1545337 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1545337&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 27, 2023 03:27 ET (08:27 GMT)