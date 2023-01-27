DJ Amundi Index FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi Index FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF DR (C) (EPRA LN) Amundi Index FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 27-Jan-2023
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Index FTSE EPRA NAREIT Global UCITS ETF DR (C)
DEALING DATE: 26-Jan-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 61.1512
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3185585
CODE: EPRA LN
ISIN: LU1437018838
