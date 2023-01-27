DJ Amundi Index Global Agg 500M UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index Global Agg 500M UCITS ETF DR (C) (GAGG LN) Amundi Index Global Agg 500M UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 27-Jan-2023 / 09:40 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index Global Agg 500M UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 26-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 48.3096

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1272376

CODE: GAGG LN

ISIN: LU1437024729

