DJ Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD: Net Asset Value(s)
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD
DEALING DATE: 26-Jan-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 12.5343
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10681755
CODE: LEMD LN
ISIN: FR0010435297
