DJ Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc (CECL LN) Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 27-Jan-2023 / 10:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 26-Jan-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 17.481
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7370151
CODE: CECL LN
ISIN: LU1900066462
