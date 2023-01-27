Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Acarix AB TO 2022:U (61/23)

At the request of Acarix AB, Acarix AB equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from January 30, 2023. Security name: Acarix teckningsoption serie 2022:U --------------------------------------------------- Short name: ACARIX TO 2022:U --------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0019176256 --------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 282186 --------------------------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, 0.10 - 0.45 SEK per share ------------------------------------------------------------------------ - Two option rights gives the right to subscribe for one new share in Acarix. ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Subscription period: May 2 - 16, 2023 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Last trading day: May 11, 2023 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye AB. For further information, please call Redeye AB on +46 8 121 576 90.