BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's retail sales decreased for the eighth straight month in December, as both food and non-food sales declined, figures from the statistical office showed on Friday.
Retail sales, excluding VAT, fell a calendar-adjusted 6.2 percent year-on-year in December, following a 1.5 percent decrease in November.
Sales of food, alcoholic beverages, and tobacco declined 10.2 percent annually in December and those of non-food items dropped 11.0 percent.
Retail sales, excluding motor vehicles and motorcycles, slumped 10.7 percent.
Mail-order or online sales contracted 22.6 percent yearly in December.
On a monthly basis, retail sales fell a seasonally and calendar-adjusted 3.3 percent in December.
For the January to December period, retail sales rose 0.8 percent.
