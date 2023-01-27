SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Riviera Bancorp ("Company") (OTCQX: ARBV), holding company of American Riviera Bank ("Bank"), announced today unaudited net income of $13.5 million ($2.37 per share) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 compared to the $11.8 million ($2.09 per share) earned in the same reporting period in the previous year. Unaudited net income was $4.0 million ($0.70 per share) for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to the $2.7 million ($0.49 per share) earned in the same reporting period in the previous year. The increase in year-to-date unaudited net income in 2022 compared to 2021 is primarily attributable to loan growth, increased interest income on liquid assets, and a strong deposit base.
Jeff DeVine, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank stated, "We are pleased to report improved profitability, continued loan growth, expanding capital ratios, strong credit quality, and a balance sheet supported by local deposits from relationship clients. The Federal Reserve's actions to date to increase rates and remove excess liquidity from the financial system have only modestly decelerated loan growth and increased funding costs."
Fourth Quarter Highlights
- Return on average assets for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, was 1.14%, an increase from 1.08% in the previous quarter and 0.84% in the same quarter last year.
- Total loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, reached $907.6 million at December 31, 2022, an increase of $21.5 million or 2.4% from the prior quarter end and $154.1 million or 20.4% from December 31, 2021.
- Non-interest-bearing demand deposits totaled $478.5 million at December 31, 2022, a decrease of $41.3 million or 7.9% from the prior quarter end and an increase of $7.8 million or 1.6% from December 31, 2021. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits now represent 41.1% of total deposits. This reduction in deposit balances occurred late in the fourth quarter of 2022 as some Bank clients decided to reinvest their excess cash in non-FDIC insured, external investment products.
- Net interest margin increased to 3.94% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 3.69% for the prior quarter and 3.12% for the same quarter in the prior year.
- Total cost of funding sources increased to 0.26% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 0.16% in the prior quarter and 0.07% for the same quarter in the prior year. Total cost of deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, has increased to 0.21% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 0.08% in the prior quarter and 0.07% for the same quarter in the prior year.
- Provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $0.1 million, the same as in the previous quarter. Year-to-date provision in 2022 of $1.1 million exceeds the $0.3 million expensed in the prior year due to strong organic loan growth, and not credit quality concerns.
- Allowance for loan losses was 1.17% of total loans at December 31, 2022, compared with 1.18% at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021.
- The Bank maintained strong credit quality with no other real estate owned, no loans 90 days or more past due, and only $3.1 million or 0.34% of total loans on non-accrual status, which are well supported by collateral and reserves.
- Tangible book value per share was $14.43 at December 31, 2022, up from the $13.55 at September 30, 2022 due to strong earnings in the fourth quarter of 2022 and stable market value of the available-for-sale investment portfolio.
- All Bank capital ratios were above regulatory requirements for a well-capitalized institution with a total risk-based capital ratio of 12.89% for the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared to 12.73% in the previous quarter and 12.16% in the same quarter of 2021.
Fourth Quarter Earnings
For the fourth quarter of 2022, unaudited net income was $4.0 million, compared to $3.8 million in the third quarter of 2022, and $2.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. For the fourth quarter of 2022, unaudited net income pre-tax, pre-provision, pre-PPP fees (a non-GAAP measure) was $5.6 million, compared to $5.4 million in the third quarter of 2022, and $3.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Net interest income continues to benefit from the Federal Reserve's actions to increase short-term rates as evidenced by the $0.3 million or 26% increase in Interest on Due From Banks from the previous quarter, and $1.2 million or 852% increase from the same quarter last year. However, deposit rates have adjusted upward from historically low levels as interest expense on deposits increased $0.4 million or 152% during the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to prior quarter and increased $0.5 million or 223% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.
Non-Interest Income and Expense
Non-interest income was $0.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $0.8 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $0.8 million for the same quarter last year. Variances between the quarters relate primarily to SBA loan sale premium, mortgage broker fees and loan prepayment fees. Aggregate non-interest income has remained consistent over the periods analyzed.
Non-interest expense was $8.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $7.8 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $6.7 million for the same period last year. The increase in non-interest expense in the fourth quarter of 2022 is primarily attributable to additional incentive plan accrual based on the strong performance of the Bank and timing of certain expenses, such as advertising and annual sponsorships. With the relaxing of COVID restrictions, expenses related to business development and marketing have moved back to historical levels. The Company remains committed to making investments in systems and staffing to support continued growth while maximizing efficiencies. Occupancy expenses are temporarily elevated as the Company is in the process of consolidating office space which is expected to result in efficiencies in the second half of 2023.
Loans and Asset Quality
Total loans, excluding PPP loans, reached $907.6 million at December 31, 2022, an increase of $21.5 million or 2.4% from the prior quarter end and $154.1 million or 20.4% from December 31, 2021.
The Allowance for Loan Losses increased $0.1 million to $10.6 million at December 31, 2022 with a resulting coverage ratio of 1.17% of total loans, as compared to $10.5 million or 1.18% at September 30, 2022 and $9.4 million or 1.18% at December 31, 2021. The Allowance percentage has remained consistent over the periods analyzed with increased dollars primarily attributable to continued organic loan growth and not credit quality concerns.
Loan charge-offs totaled zero and loan recoveries totaled $0.1 million for the entire year of 2022. As of December 31, 2022, non-accrual loans totaled $3.1 million, down $3.3 million compared to the previous quarter. The decrease in non-accrual loans during the quarter relates to two loans fully paid off. $2.3 million of the non-accrual total at December 31, 2022 is comprised of one loan which is real estate secured at a 29% loan-to-value based upon a recent appraisal and is paying full principal and interest payments monthly. Credit quality remains strong.
Deposits
Total deposits were $1.2 billion at December 31, 2022 representing a decrease of $100.3 million, or 7.9%, from September 30, 2022, and a decrease of $38.6 million, or 3.2% since December 31, 2021. This reduction in deposit balances occurred late in the fourth quarter of 2022 as some Bank clients decided to reinvest their excess cash in non-FDIC insured, external investment products. Total non-interest-bearing deposits represented 41.1% of total deposits at December 31, 2022. The Bank had no brokered deposits or Federal Home Loan Bank advances in its funding base as of December 31, 2022.
Shareholders' Equity
Total shareholders' equity was $87.1 million at December 31, 2022, a $5.0 million or 6.0% increase since September 30, 2022, and a decrease of $9.2 million or 9.5% over prior year. The tax adjusted unrealized loss on securities, which is a component of equity (accumulated other comprehensive income or "AOCI"), reduced slightly from $24.7 million at the end of the third quarter of 2022 to $23.9 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022, resulting in an additional $0.8 million expansion of shareholders equity for the fourth quarter. Industry-wide there has been a material decline in market value of fixed income securities in 2022, consistent with the significant increase in market yields. These securities have a maturity and minimal inherent credit risk; therefore, the Bank expects to receive principal in full when the investments mature.
Company Profile
American Riviera Bancorp (OTCQX: ARBV) is a registered bank holding company headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. American Riviera Bank, the 100% owned subsidiary of American Riviera Bancorp, is a full-service community bank focused on serving the lending and deposit needs of businesses and consumers on the Central Coast of California. The state-chartered bank opened for business on July 18, 2006, with the support of local shareholders. Full-service branches are located in Santa Barbara, Montecito, Goleta, San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles. The Bank provides commercial business, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, construction, and Small Business Administration lending services as well as convenient online and mobile technology. For twelve consecutive years, the Bank has been recognized for strong financial performance by the Findley Reports and has received the highest "Super Premier" rating from Findley every year since 2016. The Bank was rated "Outstanding" by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation in 2020 for its performance under the Community Reinvestment Act.
Statements concerning future performance, developments or events concerning expectations for growth and market forecasts, and any other guidance on future periods, constitute forward looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from stated expectations. Specific factors include, but are not limited to, effects of interest rate changes, ability to control costs and expenses, impact of consolidation in the banking industry, financial policies of the US government, and general economic conditions.
American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Balance Sheets (unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands)
|Dec 31,
|Dec 31,
|One Year
|One Year
2022
2021
|$ Change
|% Change
|Assets
|Cash & Due From Banks
$
61,801
$
292,111
$
(230,310
)
-79
%
|Available for sale securities
223,281
191,543
31,738
17
%
|Held to maturity securities
41,293
-
41,293
100
%
|Loans (excluding PPP)
907,580
753,494
154,086
20
%
|PPP Loans
105
39,996
(39,891
)
-100
%
|Allowance For Loan Losses
(10,626
)
(9,383
)
(1,243
)
13
%
|Net Loans
897,059
784,107
112,952
14
%
|Premise & Equipment
12,347
10,429
1,918
18
%
|Goodwill and Other Intangibles
4,947
5,075
(128
)
-3
%
|Other Assets
40,931
23,275
17,656
76
%
|Total Assets
$
1,281,659
$
1,306,540
$
(24,881
)
-2
%
|Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
|Demand Deposits
$
478,519
$
470,763
$
7,756
2
%
|NOW Accounts
184,138
181,546
2,592
1
%
|Other Interest Bearing Deposits
500,870
549,781
(48,911
)
-9
%
|Total Deposits
1,163,527
1,202,090
(38,563
)
-3
%
|Borrowed Funds
18,000
-
18,000
100
%
|Other Liabilities
13,036
8,177
4,859
59
%
|Total Liabilities
1,194,563
1,210,267
(15,704
)
-1
%
|Common Stock
57,458
56,564
894
2
%
|Retained Earnings
53,560
40,432
13,128
32
%
|Other Capital
(23,922
)
(723
)
(23,199
)
3,209
%
|Total Shareholders' Equity
87,096
96,273
(9,177
)
-10
%
|Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$
1,281,659
$
1,306,540
$
(24,881
)
-2
%
|American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries
|Balance Sheets (unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands)
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
2022
2022
2022
2022
2021
|Assets
|Cash & Due From Banks
$
61,801
$
178,882
$
212,675
$
320,683
$
292,111
|Available for sale securities
223,281
222,910
250,132
220,364
191,543
|Held to maturity securities
41,293
41,241
-
-
-
|Loans (excluding PPP)
907,580
886,087
854,593
776,395
753,494
|PPP Loans
105
121
6,169
11,633
39,996
|Allowance For Loan Losses
(10,626
)
(10,500
)
(10,367
)
(9,394
)
(9,383
)
|Net Loans
897,059
875,708
850,395
778,634
784,107
|Premise & Equipment
12,347
9,649
9,491
9,948
10,429
|Goodwill and Other Intangibles
4,947
4,984
5,025
5,080
5,075
|Other Assets
40,931
38,033
35,470
27,327
23,275
|Total Assets
$
1,281,659
$
1,371,407
$
1,363,188
$
1,362,036
$
1,306,540
|Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
|Demand Deposits
$
478,519
$
519,796
$
487,187
$
481,619
$
470,763
|NOW Accounts
184,138
184,138
196,485
193,178
181,546
|Other Interest Bearing Deposits
500,870
559,914
571,544
571,595
549,781
|Total Deposits
1,163,527
1,263,848
1,255,216
1,246,392
1,202,090
|Borrowed Funds
18,000
18,000
18,000
18,000
-
|Other Liabilities
13,036
7,425
6,460
7,971
8,177
|Total Liabilities
1,194,563
1,289,273
1,279,676
1,272,363
1,210,267
|Common Stock
57,458
57,123
56,897
56,554
56,564
|Retained Earnings
53,560
49,722
45,922
43,370
40,432
|Other Capital
(23,922
)
(24,711
)
(19,307
)
(10,251
)
(723
)
|Total Shareholders' Equity
87,096
82,134
83,512
89,673
96,273
|Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$
1,281,659
$
1,371,407
$
1,363,188
$
1,362,036
$
1,306,540
|American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries
|Statement of Income (unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Quarter Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|Dec 31,
|Dec 31,
|Dec 31,
|Dec 31,
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
|Interest Income
|Interest and Fees on Loans
$
11,081
$
8,557
29
%
$
39,189
$
33,613
17
%
|Fees on PPP Loans
-
517
-100
%
1,321
3,853
-66
%
|Net Fair Value Amortization Income
-
25
-100
%
7
506
-99
%
|Interest on Securities
1,716
645
166
%
5,212
1,674
211
%
|Interest on Due From Banks
1,323
139
852
%
3,049
391
680
%
|Total Interest Income
14,120
9,883
43
%
48,778
40,037
22
%
|Interest Expense
|Interest Expense on Deposits
669
207
223
%
1,362
948
44
%
|Interest Expense on Borrowings
169
-
100
%
571
-
100
%
|Total Interest Expense
838
207
305
%
1,932
742
160
%
|Net Interest Income
13,282
9,676
37
%
46,846
39,089
20
%
|Provision for Loan Losses
109
-
100
%
1,147
338
239
%
|Net Interest Income After Provision
13,173
9,676
36
%
45,699
38,751
18
%
|Non-Interest Income
|Service Charges, Commissions and Fees
522
705
-26
%
2,467
2,623
-6
%
|Other Non-Interest Income
157
138
14
%
881
962
-8
%
|Total Non-Interest Income
679
843
-19
%
3,347
3,585
-7
%
|Non-Interest Expense
|Salaries and Employee Benefits
4,948
4,003
24
%
18,301
16,007
14
%
|Occupancy and Equipment
856
747
15
%
3,155
2,872
10
%
|Other Non-Interest Expense
2,561
1,991
29
%
8,834
7,082
25
%
|Total Non-Interest Expense
8,365
6,741
24
%
30,290
25,961
17
%
|Net Income Before Provision for Taxes
5,487
3,778
45
%
18,756
16,375
15
%
|Provision for Taxes
1,524
1,031
48
%
5,263
4,546
16
%
|Net Income
$
3,963
$
2,747
44
%
$
13,494
$
11,829
14
%
|Shares Outstanding
5,692,161
5,648,492
1
%
5,692,161
5,648,492
1
%
|Earnings Per Share - Basic
$
0.70
$
0.49
43
%
$
2.37
$
2.09
13
%
|Return on Average Assets
1.14
%
0.84
%
36
%
1.00
%
1.04
%
-4
%
|Return on Average Equity
19.12
%
11.20
%
71
%
15.81
%
13.02
%
21
%
|Net Interest Margin
3.94
%
3.12
%
26
%
3.54
%
3.58
%
-1
%
|Note> Share data for prior periods has been adjusted to reflect stock dividends
|American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries
|Five Quarter Statements of Income (unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2022
2022
2022
2022
2021
|Interest Income
|Interest and Fees on Loans
$
11,081
$
10,158
$
9,356
$
8,600
$
8,557
|Fees on PPP Loans
-
199
209
913
517
|Net Fair Value Amortization Income
-
3
(9
)
7
25
|Interest on Securities
1,716
1,539
1,116
842
645
|Interest on Due From Banks
1,323
1,046
539
142
139
|Total Interest Income
14,120
12,944
11,211
10,504
9,883
|Interest Expense
|Interest Expense on Deposits
669
266
216
210
207
|Interest Expense on Borrowings
169
169
166
67
-
|Total Interest Expense
838
435
382
277
207
|Net Interest Income
13,282
12,509
10,829
10,227
9,676
|Provision for Loan Losses
109
122
916
-
-
|Net Interest Income After Provision
13,173
12,387
9,913
10,227
9,676
|Non-Interest Income
|Service Charges, Commissions and Fees
522
602
672
670
705
|Other Non-Interest Income
157
210
20
494
138
|Total Non-Interest Income
679
812
692
1,164
843
|Non-Interest Expense
|Salaries and Employee Benefits
4,948
4,717
4,326
4,310
4,003
|Occupancy and Equipment
856
777
766
755
747
|Other Non-Interest Expense
2,561
2,260
2,119
1,895
1,991
|Total Non-Interest Expense
8,365
7,754
7,211
6,960
6,741
|Net Income Before Provision for Taxes
5,487
5,446
3,394
4,431
3,778
|Provision for Taxes
1,524
1,645
818
1,276
1,031
|Net Income
$
3,963
$
3,800
$
2,576
$
3,155
$
2,747
|Shares Outstanding
5,692,161
5,693,820
5,690,710
5,696,862
5,648,492
|Earnings Per Share - Basic
$
0.70
$
0.67
$
0.45
$
0.55
$
0.49
|Net Income pre-tax, pre-provision, pre-PPP fees (Non-GAAP)
$
5,596
$
5,369
$
4,101
$
3,518
$
3,261
|Note> Share data for prior periods has been adjusted to reflect stock dividends
|American Riviera Bancorp and Subsidiaries
|Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|At or for the Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2022
2022
2022
2022
2021
|Income and performance ratios:
|Net Income
$
3,963
$
3,800
$
2,576
$
3,155
$
2,747
|Earnings per share - basic (f)
0.70
0.67
0.45
0.55
0.49
|Return on average assets
1.14
%
1.08
%
0.75
%
1.00
%
0.84
%
|Return on average equity
19.12
%
17.26
%
11.40
%
15.58
%
11.20
%
|Cost of Funds
0.26
%
0.16
%
0.12
%
0.09
%
0.07
%
|Cost of Deposits
0.21
%
0.08
%
0.07
%
0.07
%
0.07
%
|Net interest margin
3.94
%
3.69
%
3.26
%
3.22
%
3.12
%
|Efficiency ratio (b)
60.21
%
58.58
%
62.89
%
60.48
%
64.51
%
|Asset quality:
|Allowance for loan and lease losses
$
10,626
$
10,500
$
10,367
$
9,394
$
9,383
|Nonperforming assets
3,066
6,337
3,505
2,776
2,870
|Allowance for loan and lease losses / total loans and leases
1.17
%
1.18
%
1.20
%
1.19
%
1.18
%
|Net charge-offs / average loans and leases (annualized)
0.00
%
-0.04
%
-0.03
%
-0.01
%
0.00
%
|Texas ratio (a)
3.30
%
6.07
%
3.94
%
2.95
%
2.85
%
|Capital ratios for American Riviera Bank (c):
|Tier 1 risk-based capital
11.85
%
11.68
%
11.85
%
12.53
%
11.02
%
|Total risk-based capital
12.89
%
12.73
%
12.94
%
13.59
%
12.16
%
|Tier 1 leverage ratio
8.83
%
8.48
%
8.29
%
8.75
%
7.23
%
|Capital ratios for American Riviera Bancorp (c):
|Tier 1 risk-based capital
10.22
%
10.05
%
10.15
%
10.82
%
N/A
|Total risk-based capital
11.26
%
11.10
%
11.24
%
11.91
%
N/A
|Tier 1 leverage ratio
7.62
%
7.29
%
7.11
%
7.27
%
N/A
|Equity and share related (f):
|Common equity
$
87,096
$
82,134
$
83,512
$
89,673
$
96,273
|Book value per share
15.30
14.43
14.68
15.74
17.04
|Tangible book value per share
14.43
13.55
13.79
14.85
16.15
|Tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (d)
18.63
17.89
17.18
16.65
16.27
|Stock closing price per share
17.00
17.15
17.90
20.58
20.29
|Number of shares issued and outstanding (e)
5,692.16
5,693.82
5,690.71
5,696.86
5,648.49
|Notes:
(a)
|The sum of Nonperforming assets and Other Real Estate Owned, divided by the sum of Total Shareholder Equity and Total Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses (less Preferred Stock and Intangible Assets).
(b)
|Annualized Operating Expense excluding Loan Loss Provisions minus Annualized Extraordinary Expense, divided by Annualized Interest Income including Loan Fees minus Annualized Interest Expense plus Annualized Non-Interest Income minus Annualized Extraordinary Income, expressed as a percentage.
(c)
|Current period capital ratios are preliminary.
(d)
|Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (AOCI), is comprised of the tax adjusted unrealized loss on securities and is presented as Other Capital on the Balance Sheet.
(e)
|Prior period number of shares issued and outstanding are adjusted for respective 10% stock dividend recorded as of November 24, 2022.
(f)
|Share data for prior periods has been adjusted to reflect stock dividends
