

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $247.3 million, or $2.32 per share. This compares with $167.1 million, or $1.57 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Roper Technologies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.92 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.5% to $1.43 billion from $1.26 billion last year.



Roper Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $247.3 Mln. vs. $167.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.32 vs. $1.57 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.43 Bln vs. $1.26 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.80 - $3.84



