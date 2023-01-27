

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - (Adds Outlook)



Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $247.3 million, or $2.32 per share. This compares with $167.1 million, or $1.57 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Roper Technologies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.92 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.9% to $1.430 billion from $1.256 billion last year.



Outlook:



Looking ahead, for the first-quarter, Roper Technologies expects adjusted income per share of $3.80 - $3.84. Analysts, on average, project the company to earn $3.82 per share, for the quarter, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the fiscal 2023, the company forecasts adjusted income per share of $15.90 - $16.20. Analysts, on average, expect the firm to register adjusted earnings per share of $15.95.



Roper Technologies Inc. Q4 earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $247.3 Mln. vs. $167.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.32 vs. $1.57 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.77 -Revenue (Q4): $1.430 Bln vs. $1.256 Bln last year.



