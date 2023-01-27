Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2023) - Bluesky Digital Assets Corp., (CSE: BTC) (OTCQB: BTCWF) ("Bluesky" or the "Corporation") announced today the latest release of its Web Blockchain Engagement ("WEP") and Intelligence Platform located at https://www.blueskyintel.com/.

Bluesky's previous announcement on October 21, 2022 outlined the early launch of Bluesky's Web Engagement Platform focused on all things Blockchain, along with the actual initial production release of the BlueskyINTEL website at that time, created a significant opportunity for the corporation to real-world test and validate its directional pivot to diversify its business efforts.

The results from the early soft launch of BlueskyINTEL over the last calendar quarter were compelling and in excess of one thousand validated Blockchain solutions providers have already been registered and published to Bluesky's Blockchain focused WEP.

Since the early launch of Bluesky's WEP in late 2022, major progress has been made on maturing the WEP and the Ecosystem now supports multiple personas and profiles for individual BlueskyINTEL users, as one example this allows Businesses interested in Blockchain Solutions to register with Bluesky their interest in Blockchain while at the same time the registering business can also identify as requiring investment or having resources to invest in Blockchain related businesses and or solution providers who may be looking for such investment. Simply stated; a user and or business can have multiple profiles with one singular touch point to Bluesky's WEP allowing them to engage on all of their Blockchain related needs in one place. Support on the WEP for these multiple personalities was launched fully this week and is now live.

Ongoing expansion business and R&D plans for the WEP are focused in part on utilizing an Intelligence based approach to understanding the near real-time needs of our overall addressable Blockchain focused markets. R&D has been expanded to utilize Artificial Intelligence (AI) methodologies and technology to ensure the WEP becomes a dynamic and market aware platform that becomes responsive to actual business need driven by in part utilizing market and vertical intelligence signals that are targeted.

Ben Gelfand, CEO stated: "With this continuing progress on our new direction we have clearly demonstrated our resolve to focus appropriately in directions that provide the best opportunity for us to deliver on potential Shareholder and Investor value."

Anthony R. Pearlman, COO stated: "This current release stage of our WEP has really stepped up our Blockchain Ecosystem offering and we have a solid and robust foundation to continue to grow from, expansion will be ongoing."

About Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp, is building a high value digital currency enterprise. Bluesky mines digital currencies, such as Bitcoin and Ether, and is developing value-added technology services for the digital currency market, such as proprietary technology solutions. Offering a complete ecosystem of value-creation, Bluesky is targeting reinvesting appropriate portions of its digital currency mining profits back into its operations. A percentage of the profit will be invested in the development of a proprietary Artificial Intelligence ("AI") based technology. Overall, Bluesky takes an approach that enables the Corporation to scale, and respond to changing conditions, within the still-emerging Blockchain industry. The Corporation is poised to capture value in successive phases as this industry continues to scale.

