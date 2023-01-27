DJ Amundi MSCI Switzerland UCITS ETF - CHF (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Switzerland UCITS ETF - CHF (C) (CSWU LN) Amundi MSCI Switzerland UCITS ETF - CHF (C): Net Asset Value(s) 27-Jan-2023 / 13:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI Switzerland UCITS ETF - CHF (C)

DEALING DATE: 26-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: CHF: 9.8518

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13276911

CODE: CSWU LN

ISIN: LU1681044993

